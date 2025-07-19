Golf News and Rumors

Third Round Live Updates 2025 British Open

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Scottie Scheffler

The third round of the 2025 British Open is now underway at Royal Portrush. Here are the live updates:

10:30 AM ET–Leaderboard: 1) Scottie Scheffler–USA -10, 2) Matt Fitzpatrick –ENG -9, 3) Haotong Li–CHN and Brian Harman–USA -8…

10:40 AM ET–Harman double bogeys the first hole and drops to -6…there is now a five-way tie for fourth place…the other four at -6 are Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy, England’s Justin Rose and Americans Russell Henley and Brian Harman…

10:48 AM ET–Fitzpatrick bogeys the first and drops to -8…

10:55 AM ET–Harman birdies the second hole and improves to -7…

11:01 AM ET–Fitzpatrick eagles the second hole and improves to -10 and in a tie for the lead with Scheffler…

11:05 AM ET–Li birdies the third hole and improves to -9…

11:06 AM ET–Harman bogeys the third and falls to -6…

11:11 AM ET–Scottish Open champion Chris Gotterup birdies the sixth and improves to -6…

11:31 AM ET–Gotterup birdies the seventh and is now at -7 and three strokes back of Scheffler and Fitzpatrick…

11:38 AM ET–MacIntyre eagles the seventh and improves to -7….

11:44 AM ET–English birdies the seventh and improves to -7 and in contention again…

11:47 AM ET–Hatton makes amazing eagle from the fairway on the seventh hole and improves to -8…

12:06 PM ET–Schauffele birdies the 15th hole and improves to -7…

12:08 PM ET–Current leaderboard: 1) Scheffler & Fitzpatrick -10, 3) Li -9, 4) Hatton -8, 5) Schauffele, English and Gotterup -7…

12:14 PM ET–Scheffler eagles the seventh at -12…

12:15 PM ET–Fitzpatrick birdies the 11th and improves to -11…

12:22 PM ET–McIroy eagles the 12th hole and is at -7…

12:29 PM ET–Scheffler birdies the eighth and improves to -13 and two stroke lead on Fitzpatrick….

1:03 PM ET–Li birdies the 11th hole and improves to -10…

1:13 PM ET–Scheffler makes a very challenging par putt to remain at -13…the fact he got a par was surprising as his ball was in the rough earlier during the hole…

1:15 PM ET–Fitzpatrick bogeys the 11th hole and drops to -10…

1:27 PM ET–Li bogeys the 13th hole and is now tied for third place with Hatton at -9…

1:41 PM ET–Li birdies the 14th hole and improves to -10 and three strokes back of Scheffler…is tied for second place with Fitzpatrick….

1:41 PM ET–Fitzpatrick bogeys the 13th hole and drops to -9…

2:09 PM ET–Fitzpatrick birdies the 15th hole and improves to -10…

2:17 PM ET–Scheffler birdies the 16th hole to improve to -14…

2:20 PM ET–Li birdies the 17th hole and improves to -11…

2:32 PM ET–Fitzpatrick falls to -9 after bogeying the 17th hole…

2:37 PM ET–Li bogeys the 18th hole and drops to -10…

Topics  
Golf News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To Golf News and Rumors

Golf News and Rumors
Scottie Scheffler

Third Round Live Updates 2025 British Open

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  1 min
Golf News and Rumors
PGA: The Open Championship - Final Round
First Round Live Updates 2025 British Open
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jul 17 2025
Golf News and Rumors
Rory McIlroy Steps Down From PGA Tour Policy Board
2025 British Open Preview
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jul 16 2025
Golf News and Rumors
USATSI_26329088_168396541_lowres-2
X reacts to Grace Kim winning the 2025 Evian Championship
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jul 14 2025
Golf News and Rumors
USATSI_22955648_168396541_lowres-2
Five storylines heading into 2025 Evian Championship
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jul 9 2025
Golf News and Rumors
USATSI_26511312_168396541_lowres-2
Minjee Lee wins toughest test in women’s golf this season
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jun 23 2025
Golf News and Rumors
LPGA: KPMG Women's PGA Championship - Final Round
Five storylines heading into 2025 Women’s PGA Championship
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jun 19 2025
More News
Arrow to top