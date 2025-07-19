Third Round Live Updates 2025 British Open

The third round of the 2025 British Open is now underway at Royal Portrush. Here are the live updates:

10:30 AM ET–Leaderboard: 1) Scottie Scheffler–USA -10, 2) Matt Fitzpatrick –ENG -9, 3) Haotong Li–CHN and Brian Harman–USA -8…

10:40 AM ET–Harman double bogeys the first hole and drops to -6…there is now a five-way tie for fourth place…the other four at -6 are Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy, England’s Justin Rose and Americans Russell Henley and Brian Harman…

10:48 AM ET–Fitzpatrick bogeys the first and drops to -8…

10:55 AM ET–Harman birdies the second hole and improves to -7…

11:01 AM ET–Fitzpatrick eagles the second hole and improves to -10 and in a tie for the lead with Scheffler…

11:05 AM ET–Li birdies the third hole and improves to -9…

11:06 AM ET–Harman bogeys the third and falls to -6…

11:11 AM ET–Scottish Open champion Chris Gotterup birdies the sixth and improves to -6…

11:31 AM ET–Gotterup birdies the seventh and is now at -7 and three strokes back of Scheffler and Fitzpatrick…

11:38 AM ET–MacIntyre eagles the seventh and improves to -7….

11:44 AM ET–English birdies the seventh and improves to -7 and in contention again…

11:47 AM ET–Hatton makes amazing eagle from the fairway on the seventh hole and improves to -8…

12:06 PM ET–Schauffele birdies the 15th hole and improves to -7…

12:08 PM ET–Current leaderboard: 1) Scheffler & Fitzpatrick -10, 3) Li -9, 4) Hatton -8, 5) Schauffele, English and Gotterup -7…

12:14 PM ET–Scheffler eagles the seventh at -12…

12:15 PM ET–Fitzpatrick birdies the 11th and improves to -11…

12:22 PM ET–McIroy eagles the 12th hole and is at -7…

12:29 PM ET–Scheffler birdies the eighth and improves to -13 and two stroke lead on Fitzpatrick….

1:03 PM ET–Li birdies the 11th hole and improves to -10…

1:13 PM ET–Scheffler makes a very challenging par putt to remain at -13…the fact he got a par was surprising as his ball was in the rough earlier during the hole…

1:15 PM ET–Fitzpatrick bogeys the 11th hole and drops to -10…

1:27 PM ET–Li bogeys the 13th hole and is now tied for third place with Hatton at -9…

1:41 PM ET–Li birdies the 14th hole and improves to -10 and three strokes back of Scheffler…is tied for second place with Fitzpatrick….

1:41 PM ET–Fitzpatrick bogeys the 13th hole and drops to -9…

2:09 PM ET–Fitzpatrick birdies the 15th hole and improves to -10…

2:17 PM ET–Scheffler birdies the 16th hole to improve to -14…

2:20 PM ET–Li birdies the 17th hole and improves to -11…

2:32 PM ET–Fitzpatrick falls to -9 after bogeying the 17th hole…

2:37 PM ET–Li bogeys the 18th hole and drops to -10…