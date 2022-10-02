Third-String Pats Quarterback Bailey Zappe Throws First Touchdown, Heads to Overtime Against Packers

The third string is the charm today for New England Patriots (1-2) quarterbacks.

Bailey Zappe threw his first career touchdown pass and is currently tied with the Packers (2-1), led by legendary quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The game is in overtime.

Brian Hoyer started the game against the Green Bay Packers. Bailey Zappe relieved the veteran after linebacker Rashan Gary bolted through Isaiah Wynn to deliver a hard sack. The hit forced Hoyer into evaluation for head injuries.

Bailey Zappe just threw his first career touchdown pass. The Patriots have the lead. pic.twitter.com/NZBK6kHmIq — Pats Buzz (@PatsBuzz) October 2, 2022

Concussions represent one of the hottest topics in the NFL right now after the Miami Dolphins (3-1) mishandled Tua Tagovailoa’s situation that led to an exacerbated head injury and the NFLPA firing the independent doctor that treated the injured quarterback.

The Patriots ensured the same grave mistakes wouldn’t be repeated by announcing Hoyer won’t return to the ongoing game. He finished the day completing 5 of 6 passes for 37 yards.

Zappe has completed 10 of 14 passes for 99 yards and a touchdown. He stands a legitimate chance of cashing a heavy NFL betting underdog. BetOnline favored the Packers by 9.5 points on the spread.

The defense rose to the shorthanded occasion by converting a rare interception by Rodgers into a pick six. The future first-ballot NFL Hall of Famer owns the records for most passing attempts without an interception and highest passer rating in a season. Some outlets recognize him as the all-time career leader in passer rating, depending on how many attempts meet the minimum.

Defensive mastermind Bill Belichick fares better than most head coaches at disrupting such efficiency. Rodgers entered today’s game with a 1-2 record against the Patriots. That losing mark is the second-worst record Rodgers has against any team. He is 1-3 against the Colts.

Can the Patriots join the rare club of success?