Thirteen Europeans switch teams in NHL free agency

National Hockey League Free Agency continued on Tuesday. Here are 13 European born players who switched teams.

Mikael Granlund

The Anaheim Ducks have signed center Mikael Granlund of Oulu, Finland to a three-year contract worth $21 million. He has spent seven seasons with the Minnesota Wild, five seasons with the Nashville Predators, one season with the Pittsburgh Penguins, two seasons with the San Jose Sharks and this past season with the Dallas Stars. In 2024-25 with the Sharks and Stars, Granlund had 22 goals and 44 assists for 66 points.

Evgenii Dadonov

The New Jersey Devils have signed right winger Evgenii Dadonov of Chelyabinsk, Russia to a one-year deal worth $1 million. He has spent six seasons with the Florida Panthers, one season with the Ottawa Senators, one season with the Vegas Golden Knights, one season with the Montreal Canadiens, and the last three seasons with the Dallas Stars. In 80 games this past season in Dallas, he had 20 goals and 20 assists for 40 points.

Vladislav Gavrikov

The New York Rangers have signed defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov of Yaroslavl, Russia to a seven-year contract worth $49 million. He has spent four seasons with the Columbus Blue Jackets and the last three seasons with the Los Angeles Kings. Gavrikov had five goals and 25 assists for 30 points this past season.

Joel Armia

The Los Angeles Kings have signed right winger Joel Armia of Pori, Finland to a two-year deal worth $5 million. He has spent one season with the Buffalo Sabres, three seasons with the Winnipeg Jets, and seven seasons with the Montreal Canadiens. This past season, Aria had 11 goals and 18 assists for 29 points.

Lars Eller

The Ottawa Senators have signed center Lars Eller of Rodovre, Denmark to a one-year deal worth $1.25 million. He has spent one season with the St. Louis Blues, six seasons with the Montreal Canadiens, eight seasons with the Washington Capitals, one season with the Colorado Avalanche and two seasons with the Pittsburgh Penguins. Eller had 10 goals and 12 assists for 22 points this past season with the Penguins and Capitals. While with the Capitals in 2018, Eller won a Stanley Cup.

Pontus Holmberg

The Tampa Bay Lightning have signed right winger Pontus Holmberg of Vasteras, Sweden to a two-year deal worth $3.1 million. He has spent the last three seasons with the Toronto Maple Leafs. In 2024-25, he had seven goals and 12 assists for 19 points.

David Rittich

The New York Islanders have signed goaltender David Rittich of Jihlava, Czech Republic to a one-year deal worth $1 million. He has spent five seasons with the Calgary Flames (All-Star in 2019-20), one season with the Toronto Maple Leafs, one season with the Nashville Predators, one season with the Winnipeg Jets, and the last two seasons with the Los Angeles Kings. This past season, Rittich had a record of 16 wins, 14 regulation losses, two losses in extra time, a goals against average of 2.84 and a save percentage of .886.

Radek Faksa

The Dallas Stars have signed center Radek Faksa of Vitkov, Czech Republic to a three-year deal worth $6 million. He is returning to Dallas where he spent nine seasons from 2015 to 2024. While with the Stars, he had 89 goals and 111 assists for 200 points in 638 games. This past season in St. Louis, Faksa had five goals and 10 assists for 15 points.

Isac Lundestrom

The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed Isac Lundestrom of Gallivare, Sweden to a two year deal worth $2.6 million. He has spent the last seven seasons with the Anaheim Ducks. Lundestrom had four goals and 11 assists for 15 points this past season.

Philipp Kurashev

The San Jose Sharks have signed center Philipp Kurashev of Munsingen, Switzerland to a one-year deal worth $1.2 million. He has spent the last five seasons with the Chicago Blackhawks. He had seven goals and seven assists for 14 points this past season.

Nico Sturm

The Minnesota Wild gave signed center Nico Sturm of Augsburg, Germany to a two-year deal worth $4 million. He is returning to Minnesota where he spent four seasons from 2018 to 2022. In 111 games, Sturm had 20 goals and 16 assists for 36 points. Sturm also spent one season with the Colorado Avalanche (2021-22), three seasons with the San Jose Sharks from 2022 to 2025, and the end of the 2024-25 season with the Florida Panthers. A two-time Stanley Cup champion (2022 in Colorado and 2025 in Florida), this past season, Sturm had seven goals and seven assists for 14 points with the Sharks and Panthers.

Dan Vladar

The Philadelphia Flyers have signed goaltender Dan Vladar of Prague, Czech Republic to a two-year deal worth $6.7 million. He has played one season with the Boston Bruins and four seasons with the Calgary Flames. This past season in Calgary, Vladar had a record of 12 wins, 11 regulation losses, and six losses in extra time, with a goals against average of 2.80, save percentage of .898 and two shutouts.

Anton Forsberg

The Los Angeles Kings have signed goaltender Anton Forsberg of Harnosand, Sweden to a two-year deal worth $4.5 million. He has played three seasons with the Columbus Blue Jackets, one season each with the Chicago Blackhawks and Carolina Hurricanes and the last five seasons with the Ottawa Senators. This past season in Canada’s capital city, Forsberg had a record of 11 wins, 12 regulation losses, three losses in extra time, a goals against average of 2.72, save percentage of .901, and three shutouts.