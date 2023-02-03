NHL News and Rumors

Three All-Stars who won’t play NHL All-Star Game due to injury

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
2 min read
USATSI_18137479_168396541_lowres-2

The 2023 National Hockey League All-Star Game is taking place Saturday. Unfortunately, due to injury, three players will be unable to participate. They are Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews of San Ramon, California (knee), Buffalo Sabres center Tage Thompson of Phoenix, Arizona (upper body) and Seattle Kraken center Matty Beniers of Hingham, Massachusetts (upper body).

Auston Matthews

In 47 games, Matthews had 25 goals and 28 assists for 53 points. He was a +19 with 16 penalty minutes, 18 power-play points, four game-winning goals, 200 shots on goal, 351 faceoff wins, 63 blocked shots, 60 hits, 44 takeaways, and 40 giveaways. This was to be Matthews’s sixth All-Star Game as he was selected in 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2022 and 2023.

Tage Thompson

In 50 games, Thompson had 34 goals and 34 assists for 68 points. He was a +15 with 24 penalty minutes, 25 power-play points, one shorthanded point, six game-winning goals, 200 shots on goal, 241 faceoff wins, 17 blocked shots, 24 hits, 28 takeaways, and 22 giveaways. Thompson’s 68 points are the fifth most in the NHL. This was Thompson’s first All-Star selection.

Matty Beniers

In 47 games, Beniers, a Calder Trophy candidate, has 17 goals and 19 assists for 36 points. He was a +8 with two penalty minutes, seven power-play points, three game-winning goals, 92 shots on goal, 256 faceoff wins, 35 blocked shots, 58 hits, 27 takeaways and 26 giveaways.

Three Replacements

Matthews’s replacement will be Florida Panthers’ captain Aleksander Barkov of Tampere, Finland. In 42 games, Barkov has 14 goals and 33 assists for 47 points. He is a +6 with two penalty minutes. 21 power-play points, one shorthanded point, three game-winning goals, 125 shots on goal, 532 faceoff wins, 30 blocked shots, 26 hits, 30 takeaways and 23 giveaways.

Thompson’s replacement will be Buffalo Sabres’s defenseman Rasmus Dahlin of Lidkoping, Sweden. In 49 games, Dahlin has 14 goals and 21 assists for 35 points. He is a +19 with 64 penalty minutes, 24 power-play points, two game-winning goals, 142 shots on goal, 87 blocked shots, 66 hits, 28 takeaways, and 43 giveaways. Dahlin is the only defenseman from the Atlantic Division.

Beniers’ replacement is Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. In 51 games,  Stephenson has 11 goals and 33 assists for 44 points. He is a +6 with 16 penalty minutes, 12 power-play points, three shorthanded points, four game-winning goals, 74 shots on goal, 452 faceoff wins, 35 blocked shots, 58 hits, 40 takeaways, and 18 giveaways.

 

Topics  
NHL News and Rumors Sabres Seattle Kraken Toronto Maple Leafs
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To NHL News and Rumors

NHL News and Rumors
NHL: Columbus Blue Jackets at Dallas Stars

Top five NHL All-Star Snubs

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  20h
NHL News and Rumors
Ryan-Nugent-Hopkins
Last five first overall NHL draft picks from the WHL
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  23h
NHL News and Rumors
Canucks' Bo Horvat traded to NY Islanders
Vancouver Canucks’ Bo Horvat traded to NY Islanders 
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Jan 31 2023
NHL News and Rumors
NFL Referee
NFL Referee Ron Torbert Details Confusion Over Chiefs’ Apparent Mulligan
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Jan 31 2023
NHL News and Rumors
Bobby Hull
Top five Bobby Hull moments
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 31 2023
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: Ottawa Senators at Arizona Coyotes
Nick Schmaltz and Frank Vatrano have hat tricks in a spoiler role
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 27 2023
NHL News and Rumors
Matt Nieto
Avalanche acquire left winger Matt Nieto from the Sharks
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 26 2023
More News
Arrow to top