Three best Friday women’s matches at Wimbledon

The third round of Wimbledon will commence on Friday. Here are the three best women’s singles matches to keep an eye on.

(1) Aryna Sabalenka–BLR vs. Emma Raducanu–GB

Here is a battle of grand slam singles champions. Emma Raducanu of Great Britain won the 2021 United States Open final as she beat Leylah Annie Fernandez of Canada, 6-4, 6-3. Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus is a three-time grand slam champion. Sabalenka beat Elena Rybkina of Kazakhstan in the final of the 2023 Australian Open 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, then beat Qinwen Zhang of China in the final of the 2024 Australian Open, 6-3, 6-2, and finally beat Jessica Pegula of the United States in the final of the 2025 United States Open, 7-5, 7-5.

Sabalenka won their only prior meeting. That came in the third round of Indian Wells in 2024, which Sabalenka won as the second seed, 6-3, 7-5. Sabalenka reached the fourth round of the Indian Wells tournament in 2024 before losing to American Emma Navarro, 6-3, 3-6, 6-2.

(14) Elina Svitiolina–UKR vs. (24) Elise Mertens–BEL

Here we have a battle of grand slam semifinalists. Svitolina made the final four of Wimbledon in 2019 before losing to Simona Halep of Romania, 6-1, 6-3, made the semifinals of Wimbledon in 2023 as a wildcard before losing to Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic, 6-3, 6-3, and made the semifinals of the United States Open in 2019, before losing to Serena Williams of the United States, 6-3, 6-1. Mertens made the semifinals of the 2018 Australian Open as an unseeded player before losing to Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark, 6-3, 7-6. Svitolina has beaten Mertens five times in eight meetings all-time.

Naomi Osaka–JPN vs. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova–RUS

Osaka is a four-time grand slam champion. She beat the already retired Serena Williams of the United States 6-2, 6-4 in the final of the 2018 United States Open, the soon to be retired Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic 7-6, 5-7, 6-4 in the final of the 2019 Australian Open, Victoria Azarenka of Belarus 1-6, 6-3, 6-3 in the final of the 2020 United States Open, and Jennifer Brady of the United States 6-4, 6-3 in the final of the 2021 Australian Open. Pavlyuchenkova is a grand slam finalist and reached the final of the French Open in 2021 before losing to Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic 6-1, 2-6, 6-4.

Osaka has won two of three meetings head-to-head. Osaka won 6-2, 6-3 in ironically the final of the Toray Pan Pacific Open in Osaka, Japan, and 6-1, 6-2, in the first round of the 2021 Australian Open, a tournament Osaka went on to win. Meanwhile, Pavlyuchenkova beat Osaka in their first meeting. That was the quarterfinals of Hong Kong in 2017, 6-3, 6-3.