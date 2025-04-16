Three best teams in baseball in National League West

One of the interesting stories in Major League Baseball over the first month of the regular season has been the dominant play of three teams in the National League West. So far, in fact, the three best teams in the Majors at the moment are all in the same division. The San Diego Padres have the best record in all of baseball at 14 wins and four losses for a winning percentage of .778. The San Francisco Giants are second at 12 wins and five losses for a winning percentage of .706, and the reigning World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers are third at 13 wins and six losses for a winning percentage of .684. The Giants and Dodgers are both one game and a half back of the Padres for the division lead.

San Diego Padres

The Padres won their first seven games this season after sweeping the Atlanta Braves and Cleveland Guardians. They also swept the Colorado Rockies this past weekend at Petco Park. San Diego has outscored their opponents 84-49. Padres right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. of San Pedro de Macoris, Dominican Republic leads the National League with six home runs and has a great batting average to start the season of .354. On the mound, Padres closer Robert Suarez of Bolivar, Venezuela leads the Majors with seven saves.

San Francisco Giants

The Giants won eight of their first nine games as they swept the Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners in interleague play. San Francisco has outscored their opponents 89-62. Wilmer Flores of Valencia, Venezuela leads the National League with six home runs, and the Major Leagues with 21 runs batted in, and centerfielder Jung Hoo Lee of Nagoya, Japan leads the Major Leagues with nine doubles.

Los Angeles Dodgers

The Dodgers won their first eight games as they beat the Chicago Cubs twice in Tokyo and then swept the Detroit Tigers and Atlanta Braves. After 19 games, the Dodgers have outscored their opponents 85-79. Shohei Ohtani of Oshu, Japan leads the Majors with 20 runs scored, and Tommy Edman of Pontiac, Michigan leads the National League with six home runs.