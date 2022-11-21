Three Best Touchdowns From NFL Sunday Week 11

It was another chaotic weekend of action in the NFL, and we’ve picked out the best touchdowns from Sunday, with dazzling runs, record breaking moments and more.

Cordarrelle Patterson – Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarelle Patterson broke the NFL record for most kickoff-return touchdowns in a career on Sunday with an outrageous 103-yard return in a big win against the Chicago Bears.

The 10-year veteran completed the historic moment during the second quarter to set a new NFL record of nine career kickoff returns for a touchdown. This topped the record of eight which was previously set by Josh Cribbs and Leon Washington.

History: Cordarrelle Patterson just set the record for the most kickoff returns TDs in NFL history. This 103-yard return is the 9th of his career. pic.twitter.com/k7bYKS8ehP — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 20, 2022

Marcus Jones – New England Patriots

In a game where neither teams offences turned up, it was rookie CB Marcus Jones that eventually stole the show and won the game for the Patriots with five seconds remaining on the clock.

There had not been a punt return for a touchdown across the NFL this season until Patriots rookie Jones delivered one late on Sunday. Jones’ 84-yard return for a touchdown, in which he crossed the goal line with five seconds remaining in regulation, shockingly allowed the Patriots to beat the visiting New York Jets 10-3 in a bitterly cold and windy Gillette Stadium.

MARCUS JONES ALL THE WAY TO THE HOUSE FOR THE WIN! 84 YARDS! pic.twitter.com/AlpQNdjd8c — Tyler Milliken ⚾️ (@tylermilliken_) November 20, 2022

Travis Kelce – Kansas City Chiefs

Another Sunday, another top performance from Cheifs’ Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes. The pair combined three times for a touchdown and the decisive one came with just 31 seconds remaining as the Chiefs rallied on to beat the Los Angeles Chargers to stay top of the AFC West.

Their third combination TD won the game in style.