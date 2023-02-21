Browns

Three Candidates To Be Next Cleveland Browns Special Teams Coordinator

Wendi Oliveros
Cade York

The Cleveland Browns made a late decision to fire the 2022 special teams coordinator Mike Priefer on February 21, 2023.

By NFL standards, a head coach that remains in the job (as Kevin Stefanski is) usually fires staff members at the end of the season.

He fired the defensive coordinator Joe Woods over a month ago.

Some believe the late-in-the-game firing means that Stefanski has a candidate in mind who is suddenly becoming available.

It is not clear if that is the case.

Here are three potential candidates for the vacant Browns special teams coordinator job ranked in descending order for the likelihood of getting hired.

3. Phil Dawson

48-year-old Phil Dawson has not been contacted by the Browns for an interview, but he would be an outstanding special teams coach for the team.

He is a living legend in Cleveland, spending 14 years as the Browns kicker from 1999-2012.

Dawson knows the intricacies of kicking at FirstEnergy Stadium because of the wind and conditions and would be a great coach and mentor for Browns second-year kicker Cade York out of LSU.

2. Raymond “Bubba” Ventrone

The Browns want to interview Colts special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone, 40.

This would be a lateral move for him so the Colts could prohibit the interview from happening.

Ventrone spent four seasons with the Browns from 2009-2012 and was part of their special teams unit.

He would be a fan favorite, but the fact that it is a lateral move complicates things.

1. Anthony Blevins

The Browns have requested permission from the New York Giants to interview assistant special teams coordinator Anthony Blevins.

The Giants cannot refuse because this would be a promotion for Blevins.

Blevins is 46 years old and a former XFL player.

He started in 2018 and has worn a lot of hats on the Giants coaching staff.

Blevins began as the Giants’ assistant special teams coach but also served as the assistant defensive backs coach and the assistant linebackers coach.

Prior to his time with the Giants, he was the assistant special teams coach for the Arizona Cardinals from 2013-2017.

Blevins has plenty of experience, and this would be a well-deserved promotion which is why he is the most likely candidate to get the job.

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
