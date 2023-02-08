NFL News and Rumors

Three Funny Super Bowl Stories

Wendi Oliveros
Super Bowl 57 mural

With Super Bowl 57 just days away, there is so much media coverage and hoopla leading up to the big game.

In the midst of it, there are some interesting stories that come out.

These stories do not directly impact the game but are entertaining nonetheless.

Here are three of the most amusing and head-scratching stories we’ve heard.

1. JuJu Smith-Schuster Says Philly Does Not Have The Best Cheesesteaks

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster was asked by a Philadelphia-based reporter who has the best Philly cheesesteaks.

He answered:

“Actually the best cheesesteaks aren’t in Philly, to be honest…”

Say what?

They are called Philly (aka Philadelphia) Cheesesteaks for a reason.

And Smith-Schuster used to play for the Pittsburgh Steelers so he has to be familiar with the varieties offered by Geno’s, Pat’s, Max’s, and Tony Luke’s, to name just a few.

2. Big Charlie’s Saloon, A Chiefs Bar In Philly, Is Closed For The Super Bowl

Big Charlie’s is a South Philadelphia bar.

It is a reputable gathering place for Kansas City Chiefs fans to watch football each fall Sunday.

With the biggest game of the season on the horizon against the hometown Eagles, Big Charlie’s has decided to close for Super Bowl Sunday.

The bar, which has a capacity of about 100 people, attempted to sell $25 tickets for a Super Bowl viewing party only to realize that the demand was too great.

The owners did not want to turn people away.

They sent out this communication to customers announcing they were closing for the day.

“It saddens me to say we will not be hosting the Super Bowl this year; we sold tickets very fast and had to turn our patrons away. So, we don’t want to do that, we can’t accommodate everyone so we will just close for the night. I’m sorry again. Go Chiefs!”

3. Rob Gronkowski Offers Players Serious Advice For Super Bowl Week Preparations

Kay Adams asked four-time Super Bowl Champion Rob Gronkowski what advice he would offer the Eagles and Chiefs players this week.

Gronk offers a serious answer of shutting out all the distractions and being focused on the game.

While his advice is spot-on and he knows what he is talking about, Gronk always appears to be the party guy so it is funny to hear this from him.

 

Topics  
NFL News and Rumors
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros
