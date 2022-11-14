Three Killed In University Of Virginia Shooting: With Manhunt Underway

Police have started a manhunt in Charlottesville for Christopher Darnell Jones Jr, who was a former football player and student, after a shocking University of Virginia shooting that’s seen three people killed.



The University Of Virginia shooting took place around 10:30pm on Sunday (Nov 13) at the parking garage on Culbreth Road, near the drama building and soccer complex at the University of Virginia and resulted in three people being killed and it’s reported that two others are wounded.

Since the incident, Charlottesville police are belived to be searching for Christopher Darnell Jones Jr, who is from Petersburg Virginia, and a former student and football player at the school with Jim Ryan, the University of Virginia President, pinpointed Darnell Jones as a current student on social media (see below).

An update on the active shooter incident at UVA: pic.twitter.com/LLshF8JJcR — Jim Ryan (@presjimryan) November 14, 2022

As it stands Christopher Darnell Jones remains on the run, with a manhunt underway, and is considered armed and dangerous.

Based on Ryan’s account, Jones was last witnessed wearing burgundy jacket, blue jeans, and red shoes, and is thought to be driving a black SUV with Virginia license plate number TWX3580.

Since the University Of Virginia shooting, the school has cancelled all classes for the day and, if needed, is offering counselling services for students and staff.

“I am holding the victims, their families, and all members of the University of Virginia community in my heart today, and we will make plans to come together as a community to grieve as soon as the suspect is apprehended,” Ryan said.

Reports That One Of The Victims a UVA Football Team Member

Reports are also now coming out that the victims of Sunday night’s University of Virginia shooting include current members of the UVA Football team. UVA has established an Emergency Hotline at 877-685-4836.

There are no words to express the grief that the Woodland community is feeling right now. Everything about Lavel Davis was first class and the world is a sadder place because he is gone. Prayers for everyone in the Davis family and the Woodland Community. — Mathis Burnette (@just_OL_coach) November 14, 2022

The Latest: Three dead, Two Hurt In Shooting at University of Virginia

Tweets Coming Out Of UVA

I heard the gunshots @UVA while studying in my room. This is terrifying. — Em Gunter (@em_gunter) November 14, 2022

Getting personal for a second. As a graduate student who lives on-Grounds and a UVA alumna, this is a horrifying night for anyone with any connection to the university. Stay safe, update your loved ones, and ask for help if you need it in the coming days. — Hoo Crew (@Hoo_Crew) November 14, 2022

