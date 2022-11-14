News

Three Killed In University Of Virginia Shooting: With Manhunt Underway

Author image
Andy Newton
Twitter
3 min read
uni shooting
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.

Police have started a manhunt in Charlottesville for Christopher Darnell Jones Jr, who was a former football player and student, after a shocking University of Virginia shooting that’s seen three people killed.

The University Of Virginia shooting took place around 10:30pm on Sunday (Nov 13) at the parking garage on Culbreth Road, near the drama building and soccer complex at the University of Virginia and resulted in three people being killed and it’s reported that two others are wounded.

Since the incident, Charlottesville police are belived to be searching for Christopher Darnell Jones Jr, who is from Petersburg Virginia, and a former student and football player at the school with Jim Ryan, the University of Virginia President, pinpointed Darnell Jones as a current student on social media (see below).

As it stands Christopher Darnell Jones remains on the run, with a manhunt underway, and is considered armed and dangerous.

Christopher Darnell Jones
Manhunt For Christopher Darnell Jones

Based on Ryan’s account, Jones was last witnessed wearing burgundy jacket, blue jeans, and red shoes, and is thought to be driving a black SUV with Virginia license plate number TWX3580.

Since the University Of Virginia shooting, the school has cancelled all classes for the day and, if needed, is offering counselling services for students and staff.

“I am holding the victims, their families, and all members of the University of Virginia community in my heart today, and we will make plans to come together as a community to grieve as soon as the suspect is apprehended,” Ryan said.

Reports That One Of The Victims a UVA Football Team Member

Reports are also now coming out that the victims of Sunday night’s University of Virginia shooting include current members of the UVA Football team. UVA has established an Emergency Hotline at 877-685-4836.

The Latest: Three dead, Two Hurt In Shooting at University of Virginia

Tweets Coming Out Of UVA

Content You May Like

Topics  
News NFL News and Rumors
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.
Author image
Twitter

Andy Newton

Horse racing tipster and journalist that likes to use key horse racing trends and stats to find winners. Has leading industry contacts, including some of the best stables in the UK, plus has featured in the Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide and Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on The Sports Daily, giving his views, trends and tips on all things horse racing.
View All Posts By Andy Newton

Andy Newton

Twitter
Horse racing tipster and journalist that likes to use key horse racing trends and stats to find winners. Has leading industry contacts, including some of the best stables in the UK, plus has featured in the Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide and Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on The Sports Daily, giving his views, trends and tips on all things horse racing.
View All Posts By Andy Newton

Related To News

News
Justin Verlander Hits The Free Agency Market

Justin Verlander Hits The Free Agency Market

Author image Dylan Williams  •  Nov 10 2022
News
thumb_113462_default_news_size_5
Liverpool FC put up for sale by FSG
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Nov 7 2022
News
78.5% of Twitter Users Think Advertisers Should Support Free Speech, Elon Musk Poll Finds
78.5% of Twitter Users Think Advertisers Should Support Free Speech, Elon Musk Poll Finds
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Nov 3 2022
News
World Series
Philadelphia Phillies vs Houston Astros Public Betting: Bettors Backing Phillies to win it all
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Nov 4 2022
News
Inside LeBron James' 10-Year Plan to Own an NBA Team in Las Vegas
Can LeBron James And Los Angeles Lakers Make The NBA Playoffs?
Author image jamesboutros  •  Oct 28 2022
News
Najee Harris RB Pittsburgh Steelers
3 Players The Pittsburgh Steelers Should Deal Before The NFL Trade Deadline
Author image jamesboutros  •  Oct 26 2022
News
Serena Williams is Not Retiring from the WTA Tour
Serena Williams is Not Retiring from the WTA Tour
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Oct 26 2022
More News
Arrow to top