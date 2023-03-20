Three NHL Sunday hat tricks

There were three National Hockey League hat tricks on Sunday. Jesper Bratt of Stockholm, Sweden scored thrice in a 5-2 New Jersey Devils win over the Tampa Bay Lightning, Jack Eichel of North Chelmsford, Massachusetts scored three times in a 7-2 Vegas Golden Knights win over the Columbus Blue Jackets and Matt Boldy of Millis, Massachusetts had a hat trick for the Minnesota Wild in a 5-2 win over the Washington Capitals.

Matt Boldy

Boldy scored the first two goals of the game in Minnesota’s win over Washington. He scored at the 50 second mark from Marcus Johansson of Landskrona, Sweden and Frederick Gaudreau of Bromont, Quebec to open the scoring and then scored at 4:36 of the first period from Johansson and Joel Eriksson Ek of Karlstad, Sweden. Boldy then had his hat trick at 13:58 of the third period with an unassisted marker.

It was the second hat trick of Boldy’s career. He previously had a three goal game in a 7-4 Wild win over the Detroit Red Wings on Valentine’s Day, 2022.

In 70 games in 2022-23, Boldy has 22 goals and 29 assists for 51 points. He is a -1 with 37 penalty minutes.

Jack Eichel

Eichel was part of a dominant offensive performance by Vegas on Sunday. He scored his first goal of the game at 10:35 of the second period from defensemen Alec Martinez of Rochester Hills, Michigan and Alex Pietrangelo of King City, Ontario, to put the Golden Knights up 2-0. Eichel then put Vegas up 5-1 from Pietrangelo at 16:47 of the second period, and then put Vegas up 7-1 from Jonathan Marchessault of Cap-Rouge, Quebec, and Brayden McNabb of Davidson, Saskatchewan at 11:27 of the third period.

It was Eichel’s fourth career NHL hat trick. Two were with the Buffalo Sabres and this was his second with the Golden Knights.

In 57 games this season, Eichel has 26 goals and 28 assists for 54 points. He is a +20 with four penalty minutes.

Jesper Bratt

Bratt scored two second period goals to tie the game at two after the Lightning took a 2-0 lead. He scored from Nico Hischier of Brig, Switzerland and Damon Severson of Melville, Saskatchewan at 6:39 of the middle frame, and then from Jonas Siegenthaler of Zurich, Switzerland and Dougie Hamilton of Toronto, Ontario at 9:22 of the second period. Bratt then closed out the scoring with an empty net goal from Timo Meier of Herisau, Switzerland at 19:48 of the third period.

It was Bratt’s first career hat trick. In 70 games this season, Bratt has 30 goals and 33 assists for 63 points. He is a +13 with six penalty minutes.