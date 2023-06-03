MMA

Three Potential Opponents for Khalil Rountree at UFC 289

Author image
Garrett Kerman
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
Three Potential Opponents for Khalil Rountree at UFC 289

It was previously reported that Chris Daukaus has withdrawn from his bout against Khalil Rountree at UFC 289 due to an injury sustained during fight camp.

This now leaves a gaping hole in next weekend’s PPV event UFC 289. There has been a ton of fight cancelations over the last few weeks and losing another fight for the UFC’s return to Canada will just put a damper on the whole thing.

The UFC is set out to attempt to find a replacement to fight the No. 13 ranked light heavyweight contender Khalil Rountree. There may not be a ton of fighters lining up to fight him on just a week’s notice but we take a look at three potential opponents that make sense as they try to contend for a title shot.

Dominick Reyes

Dominick Reyes was once thought to be the one to dethrone the GOAT Jon Jones and many thought he did in his one and only title fight but since that loss, he’s been on a downward spiral. He has since been knocked out in three straight fights. Going against another elite striker may not be ideal but it would be a way for him to get back into the thick of things in the light heavyweight division. Reyes is an exceptional fighter when he is at his best and a fight with Khalil Rountree makes sense and it would be a good fight for the fans.

Azamat Murzakanov

Azamat Murzakanov is on the verge of title contention already with just a couple more wins in the shallow light heavyweight division. He looked phenomenal in his last fight against Dustin Jacoby and a win against Khalil Rountree who already has a win over Jacoby would be a good resume builder to continue his move up the rankings. Also, it would make for an exciting fight for the fans as both fighters are knockout artists and can end the fight with just one single strike.

Ryan Spann

Ryan Spann was looking like a true contender coming into his last fight with Nikita Krylov. He has Krylov in trouble early but then ultimately was tapped out in round 1 via triangle choke. Spann would need a big win to get back to where he was prior to his loss to Krylov. This fight with Khalil Rountree would be that win that he desperately needs to get himself back into title contention and it would be an absolute barnburner.

Topics  
MMA News UFC UFC News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garrett Kerman

Related To MMA

MMA
7871c75c02bc6813e18bde979b0ca511

PFL Light Heavyweight Rob Wilkinson tests positive for banned substance, removed from season

Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Jun 2 2023
MMA
FxJkd01XwAAv10v (1)
AJ McKee vs. Patricky Pitbull, Bellator Crowns First Flyweight Champion at Bellator x RIZIN 2 in July
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  May 28 2023
MMA
Bellator-MMA-App-Icon
Bellator MMA is Set to Launch Men’s Flyweight Division
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  May 25 2023
MMA
joe schilling
Former MMA Fighter Joe Schilling Wins Legal Battle over 2021 Bar Fight Controversy
Author image David Evans  •  Apr 28 2023
MMA
UFC 285 Prelims: Time, Fight Card, Best Fights, and Free Live Stream
UFC 285 Prelims: Time, Fight Card, Best Fights, and Free Live Stream
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Mar 4 2023
MMA
UFC 285: Jones vs Gane Ticket Prices, PPV Cost, Fight Card, & Live Stream
UFC 285: Jones vs Gane Ticket Prices, PPV Cost, Fight Card, & Live Stream
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Mar 4 2023
MMA
UFC 285 Main Card Start Time- What Time Is The Jon Jones Fight?
UFC 285 Main Card Start Time: What Time Is The Jon Jones Fight?
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Mar 4 2023
More News
Arrow to top