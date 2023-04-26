Three Takeaways From Carolina Panthers Pre-Draft Hype Video

In case you missed it, the 2023 NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Kansas City.

And the Carolina Panthers, after orchestrating a trade with the Chicago Bears, have the No. 1 overall pick in the draft.

Carolina appears to be getting the party started early while firing up the fans with this 90 second pre-draft hype video.

Check it out.

Here are three takeaways from this video.

1. This Is One Excited Franchise

With a brand new head coach in Frank Reich and the No. 1 pick, the Panthers are very excited for the future.

Picking first is both a blessing and a curse because there are no excuses if Carolina chooses wrong.

They cannot blame another team for picking their player and disrupting their process.

Clearly, Carolina is embracing the positivity of the blessing of this opportunity, so much so that if we did not know any better, we would think the draft was in Carolina.

Or Carolina was doing a retrospective of its team history for another special event.

This is the 28th season for the 7-10 Panthers who made their NFL debut in 1995 so there is no anniversary on the horizon just yet.

2. Luke Kuechly Gets An A+ For All Things Panthers-Related

32-year-old Luke Kuechly is one of the most famous Panthers in franchise history.

Choosing him to narrate this video was a great idea.

The Boston College linebacker was the No. 9 overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft.

Kuechly played for the Panthers for his entire NFL career from 2012-2019 and returned to serve as a scout from 2020-2021.

Hopefully, his appearance in this video means that he will be back in Carolina in some type of role for this team.

3. Projected No. 1 Draft Pick Bryce Young Should Be Excited

Who is the real audience for the video?

Panthers fans are already excited about the offseason changes and the upcoming draft.

Could this be a way to get likely No. 1 pick Alabama quarterback Bryce Young excited about his new team?

Though no one is 100% sure what the Panthers will do on Thursday night, many strongly believe that Young is their man.

Reich is eager to build a franchise and an offense around him.