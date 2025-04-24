Three Teams Considered Likely Destinations for Kirk Cousins

After just one season with the Atlanta Falcons, it is looking like quarterback, Kirk Cousins, will be on the move again. The Pittsburgh Steelers, Cleveland Browns, and the Minnesota Vikings are the three teams most likely to land the veteran quarterback. Atlanta has made it abundantly clear that they are committed to the young quarterback, Michael Penix Jr., for the foreseeable future. Cousins has also informed the organization he would rather go to a different team who would utilize him as a starting quarterback.

“There are a lot of phone calls this time of year with me and other GMs,” Falcons GM, Terry Fontenot said. “Like with any player, we’re going to do what is best for this football team.”

The upcoming NFL Draft could tell us a lot about the future of Kirk Cousins. However, he could still thrive in the correct environment.

Three Teams Linked to Quarterback, Kirk Cousins

Pittsburgh Steelers

If the Steelers grow tired of waiting for a decision from Aaron Rodgers, Kirk Cousins would not be a bad consolation prize at the quarterback position. Many NFL peers feel as if the Steelers are only missing a somewhat reliable quarterback to elevate them to the next level. Problem is that finding one is easier said than done. Otherwise, it will not matter how good their defense is this upcoming season. With a new receiving duo in DK Metcalf and George Pickens, Cousins could potentially thrive in the Steelers’ offense. He may not be the long-term solution, but he could at least keep Pittsburgh competitive in the AFC North.

Cleveland Browns

If the Cleveland Browns did not regret letting Baker Mayfield go years ago, they certainly do now. Deshaun Watson has regressed at an alarming rate and the legal trouble over the past few years do not help. Bringing in Kirk Cousins could at least bring some stability to an already questionable Browns offense. Especially if they do not draft a quarterback. They did sign veteran quarterback, Joe Flacco, already but that hasn’t stopped other NFL teams from filling their quarterback rooms with an extra veteran this offseason (looking at you New York). Cousins in Cleveland would be an awkward fit, but the Browns have nothing to lose at this point.

Minnesota Vikings

A reunion with the Vikings seems the most unlikely. Especially with the organization being high on quarterback, JJ McCarthy. Still, Cousins is already familiar with the system and at worst, would be a decent insurance policy. The jury is still out on McCarthy as a quarterback. Moreover, Cousins did have his best years with the Vikings. Kirk Cousins’ end in the NFL is drawing nearer and nearer but there are still some suitors who could use the veteran’s services.