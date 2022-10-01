Three teams from the American League East are playoff bound

The American League East will be represented by three teams in the Major League Baseball postseason. Joining the New York Yankees, who won the American League East on Tuesday after a 5-2 win over the Toronto Blue Jays, are the Blue Jays and Tampa Bay Rays.

How the Blue Jays made the playoffs

Toronto made the 2022 Major League Baseball Playoffs when the Boston Red Sox beat the Baltimore Orioles 5-3 at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts on Thursday. The Red Sox broke a 3-3 deadlock when JD Martinez hit a two-run home run in the eighth inning. It was also a memorable game for Red Sox relief pitcher Zack Kelly of Roanoke, Virginia, who recorded his first Major League career win.

How the Rays made the playoffs

Tampa Bay clinched a playoff spot by beating the Houston Astros 7-3 at Minute Maid Park in Houston on Friday. It was a strong game for Rays leadoff hitter and designated hitter Yandy Diaz of Sagua La Grande, Cuba, who had a game-high three hits. Diaz had two singles and one double. Tampa Bay also got a quality start from pitcher Drew Rasmussen of Puyallup, Washington, who only gave up two earned runs in seven innings of work for his 11th win of the season. Rasmussen also had great control in the contest, as he had three strikeouts compared to zero walks, and had 52 strikes in only 73 pitches.

Where do the teams stand?

The Yankees are currently at 96 wins and 60 losses, and will be the second seeded team in the American League East. They have a 8.5 game lead over the Blue Jays who are at 88 wins and 69 losses, and and a 10.5 game lead over the Rays, who are at 86 wins and 71 losses. Even though the Yankees are 16 games above .500, they will not be the number one seed in the A.L., as the Astros will get that spot when the postseason begin.