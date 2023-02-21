News

Three Things To Know About Loyola Basketball Chaplain Sister Jean

Wendi Oliveros
Sister Jean

Sister Jean, at 103 years of age, continues to be an icon at Loyola Chicago and beyond.

Born Jean Dolores Schmidt on August 21, 2019, in San Francisco, California, Sister Jean discerned her calling early.

She first considered becoming a nun as a third-grade student.

She is the chaplain for the Loyola Chicago men’s basketball team, a job that she takes seriously, and she is also a friendly face to all students on campus, something she does not take for granted and enjoys greatly.

Here are three fascinating facts about Sister Jean.

1. She Is An Early Riser

Sister Jean says that she has too much to do to sleep late.

She wakes each morning at 5:00 AM, recites her morning prayers, and reads the Gospel on her iPad.

Sister Jean has always kept up with the current trends, and technology is no exception.

She believes in forward thinking and says:

“If you’re not moving forward, you’re going to get left behind real quick.’ Adaptability is my superpower.”

Sister Jean writes a scouting report for the team before 9:00 AM.

2. She Wrote A Memoir

Her book entitled Wake Up with Purpose: What I’ve Learned in My First Hundred Years will be released on February 28, 2023.

In the book, she tells her story and shares what she has learned throughout her long and fulfilling life.

3. Surrounding Herself With Young People Keeps Her Young

In addition to the men’s basketball team, Sister Jean is a prominent figure for all students on the Loyola Chicago campus.

She thrives when she spends time with young people.

She said:

“I love life so much and enjoy being with young people. They’re the ones who keep me going because they bring such joy into my life — and they keep you updated on what’s happening in their world.”

The feeling is mutual as the students on campus love and appreciate her also.

Catharina Baeten, a 20-year-old junior, said Sister Jean was part of the reason she came to school at Loyola.

Baeten added:

“Everyone loves Sister Jean. There’s not a single unkind bone in her body and she represents our values… she’s the embodiment of compassion.”

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
