Three-time All-Star Matt Carpenter retires at age 39

Jeremy Freeborn
Three-time National League All-Star Matt Carpenter of Galveston, Texas has announced his retirement from Major League Baseball at age 39 according to Rogers Sportsnet on Wednesday. Carpenter spent the majority of his MLB career with the St. Louis Cardinals. He was with St. Louis from 2011 to 2021, and again in 2024. Carpenter also spent one season each with the New York Yankees in 2022, and the San Diego Padres in 2023.

Three-time All-Star and statistical leader

Carpenter was an All-Star second baseman with the Cardinals in 2013. That year he led Major League Baseball in runs scored (126), hits (199), and doubles (55). He also won the National League Silver Slugger Award. In 2014, Carpenter was an All-Star third baseman. He led the National League with 95 walks. In 2015, Carpenter was not an All-Star, but still led the National League with 44 doubles. Then in 2016, Carpenter was an All-Star third baseman for a second time.

Carpenter’s MLB Career Statistics

Carpenter batted .259 with 179 home runs and 659 runs batted in. During 1511 games, 4856 at bats, and 5773 plate appearances, he scored 813 runs and had 1257 hits, 329 doubles, 28 triples, 28 stolen bases, 774 walks, 2179 total bases, 12 sacrifice bunts and 54 sacrifice flies. Carpenter had an on base percentage of .366 and a slugging percentage of .449.

Rookie Season and World Series Champion

In his rookie season, Carpenter won a World Series with the Cardinals in 2011. He did not play much, struggled at the plate, and was left off the World Series roster, but still received a World Series ring. Carpenter only batted .067 with one hit in 15 at bats. The hit was a double, and came in his first ever Major League Baseball game, a 5-4 Cardinals win over the Chicago Cubs, in a game that lasted 12 innings on June 4, 2011. After getting regular playing time in 2012, Carpenter saw his batting average improve 227 points from .067 to .294, and became a productive MLB player for the next 12 seasons.

 

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
