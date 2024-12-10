Three Trade Destinations for Jimmy Butler

The Miami Heat are reportedly willing to listen to trade offers for their star small forward, Jimmy Butler. Butler and the Heat have been unable to come to terms on an extension. The veteran wing is 35 years old and due to make $48.8 million this year. He also has a player option for $52.4 million for the 2025-26 season. Given Miami’s inability to reach the upper echelon of the Eastern Conference the past couple of seasons, many feel as if it is only a matter of time before the Heat and Butler part ways. The six-time All-Star has made it known he would like to be traded to a contender. However, he also would not mind being dealt to a couple of the teams in Texas, the state he is originally from. As a result, there are a few teams who have a legitimate chance at landing the five-time All-NBA star.

Three Possible Landing Spots for Jimmy Butler

Dallas Mavericks

The Mavericks appear to be best positioned for Jimmy Butler. They have an open title window, and it would be close to home for Butler. A possible trio of Kyrie Irving, Luka Doncic, and Jimmy Butler would be solid on paper. Plus, if they could retain Klay Thompson in a possible trade, Dallas could potentially convince him to take on a sixth man role which would bolster the Mavericks’ second unit. Dallas is proving last season was not a fluke. With Butler, they could possibly have enough firepower to match the Boston Celtics in potential Finals rematch.

Golden State Warriors

The Warriors are searching for another star to pair with Steph Curry. Especially with Klay Thompson no longer in the bay area. Golden State has plenty of young assets to possibly entice the Miami Heat in a trade. Remember, the Warriors and Jonathan Kuminga have not been seeing eye to eye on a contract extension. The fit between Jimmy Butler and the Golden State Warriors would be awkward. However, the Warriors are growing desperate, and they know Curry is not getting younger.

Houston Rockets

While the Rockets have already made it known they want to retain their core, things are constantly changing in today’s NBA. Butler could be a valuable veteran star to lead this young nucleus, if Houston does decide to trade for the Heat star. We have seen how valuable Butler is to a young team before with the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Philadelphia 76ers. He could serve the same role for the Houston Rockets. Considering all of this, Miami may have a healthy trade market for Jimmy Butler.