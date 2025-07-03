Three trades to begin 2025 NHL Free Agency

National Hockey League free agency began on Tuesday. While we have seen numerous players switch teams via free agency, there have been three trades over the last 48 hours. Let’s take a look at these three players who have been on the move.

Viktor Arvidsson

The Edmonton Oilers felt it was very important to have some financial space available. As a result, they made a trade with the Boston Bruins on Canada Day. The Oilers traded left winger Viktor Arvidsson to the Boston Bruins for a fifth round pick in the 2027 National Hockey League Entry Draft. The Bruins are the fourth team Arvidsson has played for following seven seasons with the Nashville Predators, three seasons with the Los Angeles Kings, and one season with the Oilers.

This past season with the Oilers, Arvidsson had 15 goals and 12 assists for 27 points. He was a -3 with 24 penalty minutes, three power-play points, two game-winning goals, 158 shots on goal, 17 faceoff wins, 23 blocked shots, 32 hits, 15 takeaways, and 67 giveaways. Arvidsson’s first game-winning goal came in a 3-1 Oilers win over the New York Rangers on March 16. Arvidsson scored from Ryan Nugent-Hopkins of Burnaby, British Columbia at 6:09 of the third period to put the Oilers up 2-1 at the time. Arvidsson’s second game-winning goal came in a 3-2 Oilers win over the Vegas Golden Knights on April 1. Arvidsson scored from right winger Kasperi Kapanen of Kuopio, Finland and Adam Henrique of Brantford, Ontario with one minute and 40 seconds left in the second period to put the Oilers up 3-1.

K’Andre Miller

Miller, a defenseman from St. Paul, Minnesota was traded from the New York Rangers to the Carolina Hurricanes for defenseman Scott Morrow of Darlen, Connecticut, a conditional first round pick and a second round pick in 2026.

Miller has played the past five seasons with the Rangers and signed an eight year deal worth $60 million with the Hurricanes. In 74 games this past season in New York, Miller had seven goals and 20 assists for 27 points. He had 22 penalty minutes, two power-play points, one game-winning goal, 110 shots on goal, 110 blocked shots, 107 hits, 47 takeaways, and 97 giveaways.

Miller’s power-play points were both power-play assists and came in Rangers wins. The first came in a 5-0 Rangers win over the Ottawa Senators on January 21. Miller set up William Cuylle of Toronto, Ontario at 9:57 of the third period to put the Rangers up 5-0. Miller’s second power play point came in a 5-3 Rangers win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on February 23. Miller set up Cuylle again with 48 seconds left in the first period to tie the game at one. Miller’s game-winning goal came in a 4-2 Rangers win over the Vegas Golden Knights on February 2. Miller scored from Mika Zibanejad of Huddinge, Sweden and Artemi Panarin of Korikino, Russia at 11:33 of the third period to put the Rangers up 3-2.

Alex Nedeljkovic

Nedeljkovic of Parma, Ohio was traded from the Pittsburgh Penguins to the San Jose Sharks for a third round pick in 2028. Nedeljkovic is joining his fourth NHL team after four seasons with the Carolina Hurricanes and two seasons each with the Detroit Red Wings and Pittsburgh Penguins. Nedeljkovic had a record of 14 wins, 15 regulation losses, and one shutout with Pittsburgh this past season. He had a goals against average of 3.12, save percentage of .894, and one shutout. The shutout came in a 3-0 Penguins win over the Nashville Predators on February 1.