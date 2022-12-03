Saturday is a big day in College Football in the United States as three teams are playing for a Conference Championship. In the Southeast Championship from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, the first ranked Georgia Bulldogs (12-0) face the 14th ranked Louisiana State University Tigers. In the Big Ten Championship from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, the second ranked University of Michigan Wolverines (12-0) faces the Purdue University Boilmakers. In the Big 12 Championship game from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, the third ranked Texas Christian University Horned Frogs (12-0) plays the 10th ranked Kansas State University Wildcats.

The Bulldogs will be trying to win their fifth game against a seeded opponent this season. They have defeated 15th ranked Oregon 49-3, 20th ranked South Carolina 48-7, seventh ranked Tennessee 27-13, and 25th ranked Mississippi State 45-19. The Bulldogs quarterback is Stetson Bennett of Blackshear, Georgia. In 2022, he has completed 246 passes in 366 attempts for 3151 yards, 16 touchdowns and six interceptions. Bennett also has 45 carries for 190 yards and seven touchdowns. The Bulldogs’s top running back is Kenny McIntosh of Fort Lauderdale, Florida. He has 123 carries for 654 yards and eight touchdowns, along with 35 catches for 437 yards and another major score. The Bulldogs’s top pass catcher is tight end Brock Bowers of Napa, California, who has 46 catches for 645 yards and five touchdowns.

The Wolverines are coming off their most impressive win the school has had in years. They not beat Ohio State last Saturday, but clobbered them, 45-23 in Columbus. The Wolverines quarterback is J.J. McCarthy of La Grange Park, Illinois. In 2022, he has completed 177 passes in 271 attempts for 2215 yards, 17 touchdowns and two interceptions. McCarthy also has 55 rushes for 240 yards and four more touchdowns. The Wolverines top running back is Blake Corum of Marshall, Virginia. He has 247 rushes for 1463 yards and 18 touchdowns, along with 11 catches for 80 yards and another major score. The Wolverines top wide receiver is Ronnie Bell of Kansas City Missouri, who has 51 catches for 687 yards and two touchdowns.

The Horned Frogs will be looking to beat their third seeded opponent on Saturday. So far they have beaten 13th ranked Kansas State 38-28 and 21st ranked Texas 17-10. The Horned Frogs quarterback is Max Duggan of Council Bluffs, Iowa. In 2022, he has completed 221 of 332 passes for 3070 yards, with 29 touchdown passes and three interceptions. Duggan also has 97 rushes for 294 yards and five touchdowns. The Horned Frogs top running back is Kendre Miller of Mount Enterprise, Texas. He has 199 rushes for 1260 yards and 16 touchdowns along with 14 catches for 115 yards. The Horned Frogs top receiver is Quentin Johnson of Temple, Texas, who has 49 catches for 764 yards and five touchdowns.