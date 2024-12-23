Thunder Agree to Four-Year Extension With Alex Caruso

The Oklahoma City Thunder have reportedly agreed to a four-year contract extension with guard, Alex Caruso. The deal is for reportedly $81 million. Caruso, who came from the Chicago Bulls, was on an expiring deal for $9.9 million. Caruso, who is a one-time champion with the Los Angeles Lakers, is one of the premier defenders in the Association. In terms of point-of-attack defense, he is as good as they get in the league. Considering the Thunder are in a conference that features the likes of Steph Curry, Kyrie Irving, Luka Doncic, and Ja Morant among others, Oklahoma City knows the importance of having a defender like Alex Caruso on their squad.

Alex Caruso’s Impact

While Alex Caruso’s offensive numbers may not be off the charts, the former Chicago Bulls guard does a lot of the winning intangibles that do not show up in the box score. As elaborated on, he is a terrific point-of-attack defender and will make hustle play after hustle play. Caruso is a low-maintenance player willing to do the dirty work making him someone that could have a spot on any roster in the league.

As of December 23rd, 2024, Caruso has yet to allow a matchup to score 10 or more points while guarding them. Some notable players he has held in check allowing seven or less points include Kyrie Irving, Chris Paul, James Harden, Dejounte Murray, and Klay Thompson. Considering all of this, the Thunder know how vital Alex Caruso is to their success this season. As a result, this is a major reason they had no problem giving him a new four-year deal.

Could This be the Year the Oklahoma City Thunder Win Their First Title?

The Oklahoma City Thunder are looking like the most dominant team in the Western Conference right now. Not to mention, they are the second odds-on favorite to win the NBA Finals as of December 23rd, 2024, with odds of +390 per FanDuel. The defending champion, Boston Celtics, are the favorites still at +200 odds. However, Oklahoma City has a ton of ambitious youth. They also have a terrific core. A core led by superstar point guard, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who very well could win the MVP this year. Given their current play as of late, it is hard to envision them not making it to the NBA Finals. With the recent Alex Caruso extension, the organization knows their title window is now.