Featured

Thunder Agree to Four-Year Extension With Alex Caruso

Author image
Mathew Huff
Twitter Facebook
Sports Editor
3 min read
NBA: Portland Trail Blazers at Los Angeles Lakers

The Oklahoma City Thunder have reportedly agreed to a four-year contract extension with guard, Alex Caruso. The deal is for reportedly $81 million. Caruso, who came from the Chicago Bulls, was on an expiring deal for $9.9 million. Caruso, who is a one-time champion with the Los Angeles Lakers, is one of the premier defenders in the Association. In terms of point-of-attack defense, he is as good as they get in the league. Considering the Thunder are in a conference that features the likes of Steph Curry, Kyrie Irving, Luka Doncic, and Ja Morant among others, Oklahoma City knows the importance of having a defender like Alex Caruso on their squad.  

Oklahoma City Thunder Agree to Four-Year, $81 Million Extension With Alex Caruso 

Alex Caruso’s Impact 

While Alex Caruso’s offensive numbers may not be off the charts, the former Chicago Bulls guard does a lot of the winning intangibles that do not show up in the box score. As elaborated on, he is a terrific point-of-attack defender and will make hustle play after hustle play. Caruso is a low-maintenance player willing to do the dirty work making him someone that could have a spot on any roster in the league.

As of December 23rd, 2024, Caruso has yet to allow a matchup to score 10 or more points while guarding them. Some notable players he has held in check allowing seven or less points include Kyrie Irving, Chris Paul, James Harden, Dejounte Murray, and Klay Thompson. Considering all of this, the Thunder know how vital Alex Caruso is to their success this season. As a result, this is a major reason they had no problem giving him a new four-year deal. 

Could This be the Year the Oklahoma City Thunder Win Their First Title? 

The Oklahoma City Thunder are looking like the most dominant team in the Western Conference right now. Not to mention, they are the second odds-on favorite to win the NBA Finals as of December 23rd, 2024, with odds of +390 per FanDuel. The defending champion, Boston Celtics, are the favorites still at +200 odds. However, Oklahoma City has a ton of ambitious youth. They also have a terrific core. A core led by superstar point guard, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who very well could win the MVP this year. Given their current play as of late, it is hard to envision them not making it to the NBA Finals. With the recent Alex Caruso extension, the organization knows their title window is now. 

Topics  
Featured NBA News and Rumors NBA Picks News Thunder
Author image
Twitter Facebook

Mathew Huff

Mathew is a contributor here for TheSportsDaily along with being one with BasketballInsiders. Along with basketball, Mathew also has a passion for the NFL and loves helping gamblers win as much money as they can. He has been in the sports writing industry for close to 7 years now, but is always focused on providing his best effort to potential sports bettors.
View All Posts By Mathew Huff

Mathew Huff

Twitter Facebook
Mathew is a contributor here for TheSportsDaily along with being one with BasketballInsiders. Along with basketball, Mathew also has a passion for the NFL and loves helping gamblers win as much money as they can. He has been in the sports writing industry for close to 7 years now, but is always focused on providing his best effort to potential sports bettors.
View All Posts By Mathew Huff

Related To Featured

Featured
NBA: Portland Trail Blazers at Los Angeles Lakers

Thunder Agree to Four-Year Extension With Alex Caruso

Author image Mathew Huff  •  3h
Featured
NBA: Chicago Bulls at Philadelphia 76ers
Denver Nuggets Showing “Significant Interest,” in Zach LaVine
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Dec 18 2024
Featured
NBA: Preseason-Los Angeles Lakers at Phoenix Suns
Lakers Will Not Trade Anthony Davis or LeBron James
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Dec 17 2024
Featured
brandon-ingram-usatsi-1400
Three Ideal Landing Spots for Brandon Ingram
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Dec 11 2024
Featured
Jimmy Butler Jalen Brunson
Three Trade Destinations for Jimmy Butler
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Dec 10 2024
Featured
portland-trail-blazers
Three Trade Candidates From the Portland Trail Blazers
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Dec 10 2024
Featured
NBA: Brooklyn Nets at Detroit Pistons
Cade Cunningham Believes he is an All-Star Caliber Player
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Dec 9 2024
More News
Arrow to top