Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (SGA) has been handsomely rewarded following one of the most impressive seasons in NBA history. The reigning league MVP and the Oklahoma City Thunder have reportedly agreed to a historic four-year contract extension worth $285 million. The deal is set to begin in the 2027–28 season, as SGA still has two years remaining on his current contract. Over the next six seasons, Gilgeous-Alexander will earn a staggering $364 million. With this extension, the Finals MVP will hold the richest annual salary in NBA history.

Thunder, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Agree to Historic Four-Year Contract Extension

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s Impact

There’s little debate about SGA’s talent and importance to the Oklahoma City Thunder. He’s not only one of the top players in the NBA today but also the driving force behind Oklahoma City’s first championship as the Thunder. This past season, Gilgeous-Alexander averaged an impressive 32.7 points per game—a league-best—alongside 6.4 assists, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.7 steals. He also posted a field goal percentage of 51.9 percent and shot 37.5 percent from beyond the arc. On top of that, his offensive and defensive ratings were 129 and 107, respectively.

Over the course of his career, SGA has averaged 24.4 points, 5.1 assists, 4.8 rebounds, and 1.4 steals per game. Furthermore, he possesses a career field goal percentage of 50.1 percent and a three-point shooting percentage of 35.5 percent. His career offensive and defensive ratings stand at 121 and 111, further illustrating his consistency and two-way impact. Gilgeous-Alexander has developed into one of the most electrifying and efficient players in the entire league. Known for his smooth mid-range game and often underrated defense, he continues to elevate his play. The Thunder have taken notice, hoping he can be the cornerstone of a potential dynasty going forward.

Is He a Top-Three Player in the NBA Right Now?

At this point, it’s not far-fetched to consider Shai Gilgeous-Alexander a top-three player in the NBA. He’s arguably the best in the league when it comes to ball-handling, mid-range scoring, and isolation play. Since arriving in Oklahoma City, SGA has steadily refined his game, resulting in enormous success. Success such as a championship, a scoring title, a Finals MVP, and an MVP award.

Of course, names like Nikola Jokić of the Denver Nuggets and Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks still dominate the conversation as the league’s best, and rightfully so. However, after this season, Gilgeous-Alexander has firmly entered that elite tier. His well-rounded skill set, leadership, and consistent production make him more than deserving of this record-breaking extension.