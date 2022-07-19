Thunder sign Kenrich Williams to four-year, $27.2M contract extension

The Thunder have signed Kenrich Williams to a four-year, $27.2 million contract extension. In the 2021-22 NBA season, the forward averaged 7.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game in 49 games played. He started in 13 games for Oklahoma City in the 2020-21 season. However, head coach Mark Daigneault had Williams come off the bench all of last season.

In the 2020-21 season, Williams averaged career-highs 53% shooting from the field, 8 points and 2.3 assists per game in his first season with the Thunder. On Nov. 23, 2020, the Pelicans agreed to trade Williams, Zylan Cheatham, Josiah Gray, Darius Miller, a 2023 second-round draft pick and a 2024 second-round draft pick to the Thunder.

As part of a sign-and-trade deal with the Thunder, Williams originally signed a three-year, $6 million contract with the Pelicans in 2020. He was projected to earn $2 million for the 2022-23 season. Though, his new deal is still a team-friendly contract.

Read our list of the top 10 online betting sites and sportsbooks in the U.S. in 2022.

Kenrich Williams is valued by the Thunder

In the Thunder’s 114-113 overtime loss to the Lakers on Feb. 10, 2021, Williams scored a career-high 24 points in 40 minutes played. He shot 11-for-14 from the field. Last season, in the Thunder’s 113-110 win over the Pelicans on Dec. 15, the forward scored a season-high 17 points in 26 minutes of action. He finished 5-for-6 shooting from beyond the arc.

Even if the fourth-year player struggles next season, his trade value will be higher in the coming months compared to any other point of his NBA career. He turns 28 in December, but Williams is still a viable asset for the team.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Williams did not receive a single Division I offer out of high school. So, the forward has come a long way since then. He helps add depth to the Thunder’s backcourt. The team finished 24-58 (.293) last season, and Oklahoma City ranked 14th overall in the Western Conference.

BetOnline, Bovada and BetUS are among the best sportsbooks for NBA betting. Check out the available bonuses and compare the top NBA betting sites in 2022.

The forward recorded NCAA career-high numbers at TCU

Furthermore, Williams played one year at New Mexico Junior College and spent four years at TCU before going undrafted in 2018. In his freshman season at New Mexico, the forward averaged 10.1 points and 6.9 rebounds per game. Not to mention, he won NIT MVP in 2017.

In his 2017-18 season at TCU, the fifth-year senior recorded career-high numbers. He averaged 13.2 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.8 steals per game. Plus, the forward shot 39% from 3-point range. Then, he was selected to the second team All-Big 12 in 2018.

In the 2017-18 season, Williams ranked second in the Big 12 in total rebounds (297), second in rebounds per game (9.3), seventh in total assists (124), fifth in total steals (56) and third in steals per game (1.8). Other articles related to the Thunder or Kenrich Williams are on the main page.

To claim other free bonuses and promo codes, read our list of the best offshore betting sites for U.S. bettors. Xbet, MyBookie and GT Bets are among the listed sportsbooks.