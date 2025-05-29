Ticketmaster has temporarily suspended sales for NFL London tickets due to ‘exceptionally high demand’ on the site.

With the NFL heading back across the pond once again, anticipation has been steadily building for NFL London 2025.

The league has a long history of hosting games in the UK. In 2007, the Miami Dolphins hosted the New York Giants at Wembley Stadium in London.

That was the first regular-season NFL game ever held outside the United States, and ended with a 13-10 victory for the Giants.

Since then, the NFL London series has grown into one of the biggest events of the season, and draws in huge crowds.

But those looking to buy NFL London tickets this year have got to wait a little longer.

That’s because ticket vendor Ticketmaster was forced to temporarily suspend sales on Thursday, owing to huge demand.

An update on 2025 NFL London Games ticket sales pic.twitter.com/H0P9xn1S9n — NFL UK & Ireland (@NFLUKIRE) May 29, 2025

Posting on Twitter (now X), NFL UK & Ireland said: “Due to exceptionally high demand for NFL London Games tickets, Ticketmaster has temporarily paused sales to monitor the queue and ensure genuine fans are able to purchase tickets.

“Your place in the queue is secure and there are still tickets available.

“We understand how frustrating this is and appreciate your patience.”

Which Teams Are Playing At NFL London?

This year’s NFL London games will feature three matchups across back-to-back weekends.

Earlier this month, the NFL announced six of its seven 2025 international games.

First up, the Minnesota Vikings take on the Cleveland Browns at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 5.

Then, a week later, it’s the Denver Broncos against The New York Jets on October 12, also at Tottenham’s Stadium.

Finally, the NFL London Games moves to Wembley stadium, the largest venue in England and home to the national soccer team.

There will be more than 90,000 fans in attendance on October 19 as the LA Rams and Jacksonville Jaguars close out this year’s London fixtures.

Where Can You Buy NFL London Tickets?

Tickets for the opening two weekends of NFL London went on sale at midday on May 29, via Ticketmaster.

The third game, at Wembley Stadium, will be managed by the Jaguars, with tickets on sale from May 30.

NFL London tickets usually sell out within hours, meaning resale sites and ticket touts can charge huge sums of money.

Even for those who aren’t huge football fans, the chance to experience something as unique and popular as the NFL draws massive crowds.

In order to save time in the queue on Ticketmaster, those wishing to buy a ticket should make sure they’re registered for an NFL account, as it will be needed at checkout.

Tickets to the 2025 NFL London Games are on sale now! 🎟️ — NFL UK & Ireland (@NFLUKIRE) May 29, 2025

How Much Are NFL London Tickets?

Ticket prices vary for NFL London depending on the seat type.

Below, we have listed the cost for each category of seat.

Category Price Category 1 £230 ($310) Category 2 £220 ($297) Category 3 £210 ($283) Category 4 £195 ($263) Category 5 £180 ($243) Category 6 £160 ($216) Category 7 £130 ($175) Category 8 £105 ($141) Category 9 £72 ($97)

With prices ranging from £72 to £230, there is something for everyone.

But for those wanting that extra experience, hospitality packages are also available.

Prices for hospitality at Wembley Stadium for the Jacksonville Jaguars Vs LA Rams start at £499 ($672).

These packages include things like premium seating, exclusive dining lounges, drinks and entertainment.