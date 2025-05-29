NFL News and Rumors

Ticketmaster Pauses Sales For NFL London Tickets As Demand Far Greater Than Expected

Author image
James Chittick
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
NFL London tickets

Ticketmaster has temporarily suspended sales for NFL London tickets due to ‘exceptionally high demand’ on the site.

With the NFL heading back across the pond once again, anticipation has been steadily building for NFL London 2025.

The league has a long history of hosting games in the UK. In 2007, the Miami Dolphins hosted the New York Giants at Wembley Stadium in London.

That was the first regular-season NFL game ever held outside the United States, and ended with a 13-10 victory for the Giants.

Since then, the NFL London series has grown into one of the biggest events of the season, and draws in huge crowds.

But those looking to buy NFL London tickets this year have got to wait a little longer.

That’s because ticket vendor Ticketmaster was forced to temporarily suspend sales on Thursday, owing to huge demand.

Posting on Twitter (now X), NFL UK & Ireland said: “Due to exceptionally high demand for NFL London Games tickets, Ticketmaster has temporarily paused sales to monitor the queue and ensure genuine fans are able to purchase tickets.

“Your place in the queue is secure and there are still tickets available.

“We understand how frustrating this is and appreciate your patience.”

Which Teams Are Playing At NFL London?

This year’s NFL London games will feature three matchups across back-to-back weekends.

Earlier this month, the NFL announced six of its seven 2025 international games.

First up, the Minnesota Vikings take on the Cleveland Browns at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 5.

Then, a week later, it’s the Denver Broncos against The New York Jets on October 12, also at Tottenham’s Stadium.

Finally, the NFL London Games moves to Wembley stadium, the largest venue in England and home to the national soccer team.

There will be more than 90,000 fans in attendance on October 19 as the LA Rams and Jacksonville Jaguars close out this year’s London fixtures.

Where Can You Buy NFL London Tickets?

Tickets for the opening two weekends of NFL London went on sale at midday on May 29, via Ticketmaster.

The third game, at Wembley Stadium, will be managed by the Jaguars, with tickets on sale from May 30.

NFL London tickets usually sell out within hours, meaning resale sites and ticket touts can charge huge sums of money.

Even for those who aren’t huge football fans, the chance to experience something as unique and popular as the NFL draws massive crowds.

In order to save time in the queue on Ticketmaster, those wishing to buy a ticket should make sure they’re registered for an NFL account, as it will be needed at checkout.

How Much Are NFL London Tickets?

Ticket prices vary for NFL London depending on the seat type.

Below, we have listed the cost for each category of seat.

Category Price
Category 1 £230 ($310)
Category 2 £220 ($297)
Category 3 £210 ($283)
Category 4 £195 ($263)
Category 5 £180 ($243)
Category 6 £160 ($216)
Category 7 £130 ($175)
Category 8 £105 ($141)
Category 9 £72 ($97)

With prices ranging from £72 to £230, there is something for everyone.

But for those wanting that extra experience, hospitality packages are also available.

Prices for hospitality at Wembley Stadium for the Jacksonville Jaguars Vs LA Rams start at £499 ($672).

These packages include things like premium seating, exclusive dining lounges, drinks and entertainment.

Topics  
NFL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter

James Chittick

James is an experienced writer with a background covering a wide range of sports, including soccer, Formula 1, NFL and UFC. He graduated from News Associates in Manchester, England and has worked with major UK titles such as the Daily Mirror, Football.LDN and Manchester Evening News.
View All Posts By James Chittick

James Chittick

Twitter
James is an experienced writer with a background covering a wide range of sports, including soccer, Formula 1, NFL and UFC. He graduated from News Associates in Manchester, England and has worked with major UK titles such as the Daily Mirror, Football.LDN and Manchester Evening News.
View All Posts By James Chittick

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
NFL London tickets

Ticketmaster Pauses Sales For NFL London Tickets As Demand Far Greater Than Expected

Author image James Chittick  •  2h
NFL News and Rumors
Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams throws the ball.
Bear Down: Caleb Williams Declares Commitment To Chicago
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  15h
NFL News and Rumors
Mason Rudolph throws a football for the Steelers.
Steelers QB Decision: Mason Rudolph Starts, But Will Aaron Rodgers Sign?
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  May 27 2025
NFL News and Rumors
Anthony Richardson stands at the line.
Who Will Start At QB For The Colts? Anthony Richardson Favored For Now
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  May 23 2025
NFL News and Rumors
NFL Holds Annual Meetings Amid Lockout
Indianapolis Colts Owner Jim Irsay Passes Away
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  May 21 2025
NFL News and Rumors
Eagles Chiefs
Philadelphia Eagles Social Media Shares Erroneous Graphic After Tush Push Is Upheld
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  May 21 2025
NFL News and Rumors
Joe Burrow stands in front of the mic.
Joe Burrow Unhappy With Bengals Schedule, Cites How To Fix It
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  May 20 2025
More News
Arrow to top