Tiger Set To Play Next Weekend At Riviera Country Club

Tiger is coming back, as he announced his return to the PGA tour will happen next week. Woods’ return to competitive golf has been highly anticipated, especially after his fifth Master’s victory in 2019 and the subsequent setbacks that have limited his playing time since.

The Genesis Invitational will give golf fans and Woods’ peers a glimpse at where the 45-year-old is with his game, and it will be interesting to see how he performs against the strong field at Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, California

Tiger Remains A Force

Tiger remains one of the world’s most recognizable and accomplished golfers, with 82 career PGA Tour wins, including 15 major championships. The Genesis Invitational, held at Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, California, will provide a solid early test for Woods as he looks to build momentum heading into the rest of the year. The tournament will also give fans a chance to see one of the game’s all-time greats back in action, and the anticipation for his return will likely only continue to build in the coming days.

“The goal is to play just the major championships and maybe one or two more. That’s it,” Woods said. “Physically, that’s all I can do. I told you that, guys, you know, the beginning of this year, too. I mean, I don’t have much left in this leg, so gear up for the biggest ones and hopefully, you know, lightning catches in a bottle and I’m up there in contention with a chance to win and hopefully I remember how to do that.” There is no doubt that fans of the PGA are fired up for the return of Tiger, but so are some of the biggest stars in the game of golf.

Jon Rahm Weighs In

“He’s playing Riv?” Rahm said. “Nice. Well I didn’t know. Great to hear. Great to hear. After all he’s gone through. It’s incredible that he keeps trying. Spoke to him at Bahamas. Everything he had on his leg and then you add the plantar fasciitis. I really feel for him in that sense. But I know he’s going to keep doing everything he can to still try to win more tournaments. Possibly get that 83rd win. Hopefully, obviously in his mind a major, right? “So, it’s a true honor for all of us. Any time Tiger can be present on the golf course playing makes the tournament even better. So, I’m hoping he can play comfortably and I’m hoping he can play well.”

Recent Winner Max Homa Talks Tiger