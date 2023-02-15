Tiger Woods +15000 Odds to Win 2023 Genesis Invitational

Tiger Woods is set to appear at the 2023 Genesis Invitational, his first non-major PGA Tour event since October 2020. It’s his first event back since missing the cut at the Open Championship at St. Andrew’s last year.

Despite the hype around Woods coming back, his odds for the Genesis Invitational indicate he won’t be making a huge impact on the leaderboard. Woods is coming in a huge longshot at top online sportsbooks. While he has a bad track record at Riviera Country Club, it’ll be a good test for Woods ahead of the 2023 Masters in April.

Tiger Woods Odds at Genesis Invitational

The top golf betting sites have Woods priced at +15000 odds to win the Genesis Invitational. With the best golfers heading to Riviera Country Club, Woods’ has a minimal chance of affecting the leaderboard.

The Riviera Country Club has not been a regular stop throughout Woods’ career. Generally, his main stop on the west coast was the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines. However, the Genesis Invitational is hosted by Woods. While he’s always a main attraction at this tournament, it’s extra special this year to see him join the field at the elevated event.

Woods’ Previous Record at Genesis Invitational

The biggest stars are coming out for the 2023 Genesis Invitational including Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas, and more.

Woods has struggled at the Riviera Country Club throughout his career. In 14 career starts, he’s missed the cut three times and has only four top ten-finishes. Even during his best years, Woods has struggled at Riviera Country Club.

It appears that Woods won’t be much of a threat this weekend and the top online sportsbooks don’t see him as a high liability.

While Woods is still recovering from his car crash in 2021, he’s suffered multiple ailments including plantar fasciitis.

Check out the chart below Woods’ career finishes at the Genesis Open.