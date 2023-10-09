Golf News and Rumors

Tiger Woods Has 65% Chance to be Next US Ryder Cup Captain According to Betting Odds

Author image
David Evans
Sports Editor
3 min read
Tiger Woods +15000 Odds to Win 2023 Genesis Invitational
  • Tiger Woods heavily favored at -188 to captain the next USA Ryder Cup team.
  • Phil Mickelson has just a 4% probability of becoming USA Ryder Cup captain in 2025.
  • Zach Johnson sits at a distant 500/1 to become back-to-back captain after 2023 Ryder Cup performance.

The betting odds signaling a 65% chance for Tiger Woods to become the next USA Ryder Cup captain underscore a broader anticipation within the American golfing community for a seasoned leader to steer Team USA to a potential victory in the 2025 Ryder Cup.

Odds to be Next USA Ryder Cup Captain

  • Tiger Woods: -188
  • Matt Kuchar: +500
  • Stewart Cink: +500
  • Steve Stricker: +1200
  • Phil Mickelson: +2500
  • Zack Johnson: +50000



Tiger Woods Favorite to be 2025 USA Ryder Cup Captain

Tiger Woods isn’t new to leadership roles in golf tournaments. Having captained the Americans at the 2019 Presidents Cup and served as a playing vice-captain at the 2018 Ryder Cup and 2017 Presidents Cup, his familiarity with team dynamics and strategy is profound.

Woods’ Ryder Cup record stands at 13 wins, 21 losses, and 3 halves over 8 tournaments, portraying a veteran with ample exposure to the competition’s pressure-cooker environment​​. The odds also highlight other potential contenders like Matt Kuchar and Stewart Cink, both at 5/1, indicating a notable gap in favorability compared to Woods.

Phil Mickelson 25/1 to Lead Team USA at Bethpage Black

Despite a stellar Ryder Cup resume, Phil Mickelson’s chances have plummeted. His popularity in New York was once seen as a catalyst for a potential captaincy in 2025 with the event at Bethpage Black, mirroring how Steve Stricker’s popularity in Wisconsin played a part in his captaincy at Whistling Straits.

However, Mickelson’s recent controversies, including his gambling issues in the spotlight and defection to LIV, have seemingly dampened his chances. These off-course actions present a stark contrast to his on-course achievements, casting a shadow over his suitability for the captaincy role​.

Zach Johnson 500/1 to Get Another Chance at Ryder Cup Captain Role in 2025

The 2023 Ryder Cup was less than favorable for Zach Johnson, whose captaincy decisions were widely criticized following a disappointing performance by Team USA. The criticisms have significantly impacted his odds, with a mere 500/1 chance of returning as a captain.

His questionable decisions on team pairings and wildcard selections, coupled with the inability to steer Team USA to a victory in Rome, have essentially nullified his chances for a reprise​.

TSD Commentary

“The betting data unveils a strong inclination towards Tiger Woods, reflecting a broader sentiment for a seasoned leader to guide Team USA,” said Nick Raffoul, Head of News at TheSportsDaily. “His past leadership roles resonate well with the expectations of a captain.

“In contrast, Phil Mickelson’s off-course actions have seemingly overshadowed his on-course excellence, casting doubts on his suitability for captaincy. The scenario with Zach Johnson is quite clear; his past performance has significantly dimmed his chances for a future captaincy role. As the golf community looks forward to the 2025 Ryder Cup, the odds tell a story of experience, controversy, and the hope for a robust leadership.”

Topics  
Golf News and Rumors
Author image
David Evans

David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined The Sports Daily in 2022. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on several esteemed sports betting websites.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
