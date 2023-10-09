Tiger Woods heavily favored at -188 to captain the next USA Ryder Cup team.

Phil Mickelson has just a 4% probability of becoming USA Ryder Cup captain in 2025.

Zach Johnson sits at a distant 500/1 to become back-to-back captain after 2023 Ryder Cup performance.

The betting odds signaling a 65% chance for Tiger Woods to become the next USA Ryder Cup captain underscore a broader anticipation within the American golfing community for a seasoned leader to steer Team USA to a potential victory in the 2025 Ryder Cup.

Odds to be Next USA Ryder Cup Captain



Tiger Woods: -188

Matt Kuchar: +500

Stewart Cink: +500

Steve Stricker: +1200

Phil Mickelson: +2500

Zack Johnson: +50000

Tiger Woods Favorite to be 2025 USA Ryder Cup Captain

Tiger Woods isn’t new to leadership roles in golf tournaments. Having captained the Americans at the 2019 Presidents Cup and served as a playing vice-captain at the 2018 Ryder Cup and 2017 Presidents Cup, his familiarity with team dynamics and strategy is profound.

Woods’ Ryder Cup record stands at 13 wins, 21 losses, and 3 halves over 8 tournaments, portraying a veteran with ample exposure to the competition’s pressure-cooker environment​​. The odds also highlight other potential contenders like Matt Kuchar and Stewart Cink, both at 5/1, indicating a notable gap in favorability compared to Woods.

Phil Mickelson 25/1 to Lead Team USA at Bethpage Black

Despite a stellar Ryder Cup resume, Phil Mickelson’s chances have plummeted. His popularity in New York was once seen as a catalyst for a potential captaincy in 2025 with the event at Bethpage Black, mirroring how Steve Stricker’s popularity in Wisconsin played a part in his captaincy at Whistling Straits.

However, Mickelson’s recent controversies, including his gambling issues in the spotlight and defection to LIV, have seemingly dampened his chances. These off-course actions present a stark contrast to his on-course achievements, casting a shadow over his suitability for the captaincy role​.

Zach Johnson 500/1 to Get Another Chance at Ryder Cup Captain Role in 2025

The 2023 Ryder Cup was less than favorable for Zach Johnson, whose captaincy decisions were widely criticized following a disappointing performance by Team USA. The criticisms have significantly impacted his odds, with a mere 500/1 chance of returning as a captain.

His questionable decisions on team pairings and wildcard selections, coupled with the inability to steer Team USA to a victory in Rome, have essentially nullified his chances for a reprise​.

TSD Commentary

“The betting data unveils a strong inclination towards Tiger Woods, reflecting a broader sentiment for a seasoned leader to guide Team USA,” said Nick Raffoul, Head of News at TheSportsDaily. “His past leadership roles resonate well with the expectations of a captain.

“In contrast, Phil Mickelson’s off-course actions have seemingly overshadowed his on-course excellence, casting doubts on his suitability for captaincy. The scenario with Zach Johnson is quite clear; his past performance has significantly dimmed his chances for a future captaincy role. As the golf community looks forward to the 2025 Ryder Cup, the odds tell a story of experience, controversy, and the hope for a robust leadership.”

