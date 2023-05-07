In a Friday court filing in Florida, 15-time Major Champion Tiger Woods has been accused of sexual harassment by his ex-girlfriend Erica Herman.

Herman was a prominent figure by Tiger’s side when he played PGA Tour matches in recent years.

She was often seen with his children at those events.

What We Know

Herman was an employee at his Florida restaurant The Woods Jupiter when the pair met over five years ago.

Her attorney claims that she was forced to sign a nondisclosure agreement (NDA) when she became sexually involved with Woods.

There was no viable alternative to signing it since failure to do so would cause her to lose her job.

Her attorney’s position is that Woods acting as her boss used a different set of rules and working conditions for Herman than other employees.

Friday’s court documents say that when their relationship ran its course, he tricked her and locked her out of the house while his attorneys attempted to force her to sign a second NDA.

“Tiger Woods, the internationally renowned athlete and one of the most powerful figures in global sports, decided to pursue a sexual relationship with his employee, then – according to him – forced her to sign an NDA about it or else be fired from her job. And, when he became disgruntled with their sexual relationship, he tricked her into leaving her home, locked her out, took her cash, pets, and personal possessions, and tried to strong-arm her into signing a different NDA.”

This Is The Latest In Legal Activity From Herman’s Attorney

This is not the first time Herman’s attorney filed court documents against Woods since the couple’s relationship ended.

The first, according to CNN, was filed in October 2022 claiming a violation of the Florida Residential Landlord Tenant Act by locking her out of the home without warning.

Another document was filed in March 2023.

In that filing, her attorneys argued the original NDA was not enforceable in situations of sexual assault or sexual harassment cases.

Conclusion

It is clear that Herman wants to get out from under the NDA she signed to act and speak publicly.

Whether that happens is up to the courts.

In the meantime, Woods’ attorneys did not respond to CNN’s request for comment.