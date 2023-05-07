Golf News and Rumors

Tiger Woods Is Accused Of Sexual Harrassment By Ex-Girlfriend Erica Herman

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
The Presidents Cup - Round Three

In a Friday court filing in Florida, 15-time Major Champion Tiger Woods has been accused of sexual harassment by his ex-girlfriend Erica Herman.

Herman was a prominent figure by Tiger’s side when he played PGA Tour matches in recent years.

She was often seen with his children at those events.

Tiger Woods Is Accused Of Sexual Harrassment By Ex-Girlfriend Erica Herman

What We Know

Herman was an employee at his Florida restaurant The Woods Jupiter when the pair met over five years ago.

Her attorney claims that she was forced to sign a nondisclosure agreement (NDA) when she became sexually involved with Woods.

There was no viable alternative to signing it since failure to do so would cause her to lose her job.

Her attorney’s position is that Woods acting as her boss used a different set of rules and working conditions for Herman than other employees.

Friday’s court documents say that when their relationship ran its course, he tricked her and locked her out of the house while his attorneys attempted to force her to sign a second NDA.

“Tiger Woods, the internationally renowned athlete and one of the most powerful figures in global sports, decided to pursue a sexual relationship with his employee, then – according to him – forced her to sign an NDA about it or else be fired from her job. And, when he became disgruntled with their sexual relationship, he tricked her into leaving her home, locked her out, took her cash, pets, and personal possessions, and tried to strong-arm her into signing a different NDA.”

This Is The Latest In Legal Activity From Herman’s Attorney

This is not the first time Herman’s attorney filed court documents against Woods since the couple’s relationship ended.

The first, according to CNN, was filed in October 2022 claiming a violation of the Florida Residential Landlord Tenant Act by locking her out of the home without warning.

Another document was filed in March 2023.

In that filing, her attorneys argued the original NDA was not enforceable in situations of sexual assault or sexual harassment cases.

Conclusion

It is clear that Herman wants to get out from under the NDA she signed to act and speak publicly.

Whether that happens is up to the courts.

In the meantime, Woods’ attorneys did not respond to CNN’s request for comment.

 

 

 

 

Topics  
Golf News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Linkedin
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Related To Golf News and Rumors

Golf News and Rumors
Wells Fargo Championship 2023: Tee Times, Featured Groups, Pairings, and Weather Forecast

Wells Fargo Championship 2023: Tee Times, Featured Groups, Pairings, and Weather Forecast

Author image Gia Nguyen  •  May 3 2023
Golf News and Rumors
Wells Fargo Championship 2023 Purse, Prize Money, & Payouts Up 122%, Winner’s Share Set At $3.6M
Wells Fargo Championship 2023 Purse, Prize Money, & Payouts Up 122%, Winner’s Share Set At $3.6M
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  May 3 2023
Golf News and Rumors
Wells Fargo Championship 2023 Odds, Predictions, Best Bets, and Expert Golf Picks
Wells Fargo Championship 2023 Odds, Predictions, Best Bets, and Expert Golf Picks
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  May 2 2023
Golf News and Rumors
PGA: Zurich Classic of New Orleans - Final Round
3 Things To Know About Mexican Open Champion Tony Finau
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  May 1 2023
Golf News and Rumors
pga tour bees
WATCH: Swarm of Bees Sends PGA Tour Golfers Diving to the Ground at Mexico Open
Author image David Evans  •  Apr 27 2023
Golf News and Rumors
Patrick Reed’s Masters-Themed Porsche Showed Up Salvage Car Auction and Sold for $132,000
Patrick Reed’s Masters-Themed Porsche Showed Up Salvage Car Auction and Sold for $132,000
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Apr 27 2023
Golf News and Rumors
Mexico Open 2023: Tee Times, Field, Pairings, & Weather Forecast
Mexico Open 2023: Tee Times, Featured Groups, Pairings, and Weather Forecast
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Apr 26 2023
More News
Arrow to top