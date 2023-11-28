Golf News and Rumors

Tiger Woods Is The Sportsbooks’ Biggest Liability at Hero World Challenge

Gia Nguyen
Every year, 20 of the world’s best golfers come together to compete at the Hero World Challenge, an event hosted by Tiger Woods. After the 15-time major champion was listed in the field, bettors didn’t waste much time backing Woods in the tournament.

Tiger Woods will be making his return to golf this weekend for the 2023 Hero World Challenge. Despite being a longshot in the field of 20, Woods is the biggest liability at sportsbooks this weekend.

Tiger Woods Sportsbooks’ Biggest Liability

The Hero World Challenge is set to tee off at Albany Golf Course in the Bahama this weekend. It will feature 20 of the world’s top players including tournament host Tiger Woods.

While Viktor Hovland is the favorite at +400, Tiger Woods is the biggest liability at BetMGM. Woods is the most popular bet with a ticket percentage of 14.1%. He is also in the top three for the highest handle at 12.44%.

After undergoing ankle surgery in April, it’s been almost eight months since Woods has played in a tournament. He is a huge longshot at +6000 odds but is among the most popular bets to win this weekend.

Check out the chart below for the 2023 Hero World Challenge odds.

Golfers Hero World Challenge Odds
Viktor Hovland +400
Scottie Scheffler +500
Collin Morikawa +750
Max Homa +800
Justin Thomas +1500
Matthew Fitzpatrick +1800
Cameron Young +1800
Tony Finau +2000
Wyndham Clark +2000
Jordan Spieth +2200
Rickie Fowler +2200
Sam Burns +2200
Keegan Bradley +2800
Brian Harman +3300
Justin Rose +3300
Sepp Straka +3300
Jason Day +4000
Will Zalatoris +4000
Tiger Woods +6000
Lucas Glover +6500

Tiger Woods and Son Charlie Woods Sit with +600 Odds at PNC Championship

Shortly after being listed in the field at the 2023 Hero World Tour Challenge, it was also announced that Woods would be competing in the upcoming PNC Championship with his son Charlie.

It’ll be the fourth year the father and son duo have entered the tournament. Unlike the Hero World Challenge, the PNC Championship is a scrambled format. While they’ve never won the tournament, Team Woods has +650 odds to win.

For now, it seems that the public will continue to back Woods in hopes that he will recapture his magic.

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur, Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
