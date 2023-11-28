Every year, 20 of the world’s best golfers come together to compete at the Hero World Challenge, an event hosted by Tiger Woods. After the 15-time major champion was listed in the field, bettors didn’t waste much time backing Woods in the tournament.

The Hero World Challenge is set to tee off at Albany Golf Course in the Bahama this weekend. It will feature 20 of the world’s top players including tournament host Tiger Woods.

While Viktor Hovland is the favorite at +400, Tiger Woods is the biggest liability at BetMGM. Woods is the most popular bet with a ticket percentage of 14.1%. He is also in the top three for the highest handle at 12.44%.

After undergoing ankle surgery in April, it’s been almost eight months since Woods has played in a tournament. He is a huge longshot at +6000 odds but is among the most popular bets to win this weekend.

Check out the chart below for the 2023 Hero World Challenge odds.

Golfers Hero World Challenge Odds Viktor Hovland +400 Scottie Scheffler +500 Collin Morikawa +750 Max Homa +800 Justin Thomas +1500 Matthew Fitzpatrick +1800 Cameron Young +1800 Tony Finau +2000 Wyndham Clark +2000 Jordan Spieth +2200 Rickie Fowler +2200 Sam Burns +2200 Keegan Bradley +2800 Brian Harman +3300 Justin Rose +3300 Sepp Straka +3300 Jason Day +4000 Will Zalatoris +4000 Tiger Woods +6000 Lucas Glover +6500

Tiger Woods and Son Charlie Woods Sit with +600 Odds at PNC Championship

Shortly after being listed in the field at the 2023 Hero World Tour Challenge, it was also announced that Woods would be competing in the upcoming PNC Championship with his son Charlie.

It’ll be the fourth year the father and son duo have entered the tournament. Unlike the Hero World Challenge, the PNC Championship is a scrambled format. While they’ve never won the tournament, Team Woods has +650 odds to win.

For now, it seems that the public will continue to back Woods in hopes that he will recapture his magic.