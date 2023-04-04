Tiger Woods has made almost $10 million in purse money at The Masters alone. How much can he add to that total in 2023?
Tiger Woods, a five-time Masters champion, is returning to Augusta National for his 25th appearance. In 2022, Woods made a memorable comeback to competitive golf after over 500 days, following a life-threatening car accident in 2021. Despite the long hiatus, the 47-year-old golfer managed to make his 22nd consecutive Masters cut, receiving cheers from patrons in Augusta and fans worldwide every step of the way. Woods has been a dominant force in golf since his historic 12-stroke victory in the 1997 Masters, earning 15 major championship titles and 82 PGA Tour wins. In March of last year, he was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame, cementing his legacy as one of the greatest golfers of all time. If Tiger can even sniff contention this weekend, it will absolutely dominate the sports world headlines.
The Best Sports Betting Sites for the 2023 Masters
|1.
|
$1,000 Sports Betting Offer + 2 Free BetsAccepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|2.
|
100% Welcome Bonus, Up To $2,500Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|3.
|
$1,000 in Free BetsAccepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|4.
|
$500 Sports Betting Bonus Awarded in Free BetsAccepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|5.
|
$750 Bitcoin Welcome BonusAccepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
Tiger Woods Masters History
|Year
|Place
|Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|Earnings
|2022
|47
|+13
|71
|74
|78
|78
|$0
|2020
|T38
|-1
|68
|71
|72
|76
|$50,600
|2019
|1
|-13
|70
|68
|67
|70
|$2,070,000
|2018
|T32
|+1
|73
|75
|72
|69
|$63,663
|2015
|T17
|-5
|73
|69
|68
|73
|$155,000
|2013
|T4
|-5
|70
|73
|70
|70
|$352,000
|2012
|T40
|+5
|72
|75
|72
|74
|$32,000
|2011
|T4
|-10
|71
|66
|74
|67
|$330,667
|2010
|T4
|-11
|68
|70
|70
|69
|$330,000
|2009
|T6
|-8
|70
|72
|70
|68
|$242,813
|2008
|2
|-5
|72
|71
|68
|72
|$810,000
|2007
|T2
|+3
|73
|74
|72
|72
|$541,333
|2006
|T3
|-4
|72
|71
|71
|70
|$315,700
|2005
|1
|-12
|74
|66
|65
|71
|$1,260,000
|2004
|T22
|+2
|75
|69
|75
|71
|$70,200
|2003
|T15
|+2
|76
|73
|66
|75
|$93,000
|2002
|1
|-12
|70
|69
|66
|71
|$1,008,000
|2001
|1
|-16
|70
|66
|68
|68
|$1,008,000
|2000
|5
|-4
|75
|72
|68
|69
|$184,000
|1999
|T18
|+1
|72
|72
|70
|75
|$52,160
|1998
|T8
|-3
|71
|72
|72
|70
|$89,600
|1997
|1
|-18
|70
|66
|65
|69
|$486,000
|1996
|T60
|+6
|75
|75
|$0
|1995
|T41
|+5
|72
|72
|77
|72
|$0
Tiger Woods 2023 Masters Odds
Tiger Woods Predictions, Best Bets & Expert Picks
Here are the predictions and best bets for Tiger Woods at the 2023 Masters from our golf experts:
With how infrequent Tiger is playing professional golf, handicapping him is almost a coin flip. Would it be the best thing ever if Tiger went out and captured his 16th Major? No Doubt. Do I expect him to? Not quite. From 2005-20011, Tiger didn’t finish outside of the top 10 one time. In fact, he didn’t finish worse than T6. But that was a different golfer and a different body. I’d love to play a Tiger Top 20, and at +230, it may be worth a sprinkle. But I’m going to play the line that I think we legitimately have a chance to hit, despite the value not being great.