Tiger Woods Masters 2023 Odds, Predictions, History & Expert Picks

Colin Lynch
Tiger Woods has made almost $10 million in purse money at The Masters alone. How much can he add to that total in 2023?

Tiger Woods, a five-time Masters champion, is returning to Augusta National for his 25th appearance. In 2022, Woods made a memorable comeback to competitive golf after over 500 days, following a life-threatening car accident in 2021. Despite the long hiatus, the 47-year-old golfer managed to make his 22nd consecutive Masters cut, receiving cheers from patrons in Augusta and fans worldwide every step of the way. Woods has been a dominant force in golf since his historic 12-stroke victory in the 1997 Masters, earning 15 major championship titles and 82 PGA Tour wins. In March of last year, he was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame, cementing his legacy as one of the greatest golfers of all time. If Tiger can even sniff contention this weekend, it will absolutely dominate the sports world headlines.

Tiger Woods Masters History

Year Place Score 1 2 3 4 Earnings
2022 47 +13 71 74 78 78 $0
2020 T38 -1 68 71 72 76 $50,600
2019 1 -13 70 68 67 70 $2,070,000
2018 T32 +1 73 75 72 69 $63,663
2015 T17 -5 73 69 68 73 $155,000
2013 T4 -5 70 73 70 70 $352,000
2012 T40 +5 72 75 72 74 $32,000
2011 T4 -10 71 66 74 67 $330,667
2010 T4 -11 68 70 70 69 $330,000
2009 T6 -8 70 72 70 68 $242,813
2008 2 -5 72 71 68 72 $810,000
2007 T2 +3 73 74 72 72 $541,333
2006 T3 -4 72 71 71 70 $315,700
2005 1 -12 74 66 65 71 $1,260,000
2004 T22 +2 75 69 75 71 $70,200
2003 T15 +2 76 73 66 75 $93,000
2002 1 -12 70 69 66 71 $1,008,000
2001 1 -16 70 66 68 68 $1,008,000
2000 5 -4 75 72 68 69 $184,000
1999 T18 +1 72 72 70 75 $52,160
1998 T8 -3 71 72 72 70 $89,600
1997 1 -18 70 66 65 69 $486,000
1996 T60 +6 75 75 $0
1995 T41 +5 72 72 77 72 $0

Tiger Woods 2023 Masters Odds

Tiger Woods 2023 Masters Odds Odds Play
 To Win 2023 Masters +8500 BetOnline logo
Top 5 Finish +1200 BetOnline logo
Will Tiger Make The Cut? Odds Play
Yes -200 BetOnline logo
No +160 BetOnline logo
Tiger Woods 2023 Masters Odds Odds Play
Top 10 Finish +700 BetOnline logo
Top 20 Finish +230 BetOnline logo

Tiger Woods Predictions, Best Bets & Expert Picks

Here are the predictions and best bets for Tiger Woods at the 2023 Masters from our golf experts:

With how infrequent Tiger is playing professional golf, handicapping him is almost a coin flip. Would it be the best thing ever if Tiger went out and captured his 16th Major? No Doubt. Do I expect him to? Not quite. From 2005-20011, Tiger didn’t finish outside of the top 10 one time. In fact, he didn’t finish worse than T6. But that was a different golfer and a different body. I’d love to play a Tiger Top 20, and at +230, it may be worth a sprinkle. But I’m going to play the line that I think we legitimately have a chance to hit, despite the value not being great.

Bet on Tiger To Make The Cut (-200)  at BetOnline
Colin Lynch

After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
Colin Lynch

After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
