Tiger Woods has made almost $10 million in purse money at The Masters alone. How much can he add to that total in 2023?

Tiger Woods, a five-time Masters champion, is returning to Augusta National for his 25th appearance. In 2022, Woods made a memorable comeback to competitive golf after over 500 days, following a life-threatening car accident in 2021. Despite the long hiatus, the 47-year-old golfer managed to make his 22nd consecutive Masters cut, receiving cheers from patrons in Augusta and fans worldwide every step of the way. Woods has been a dominant force in golf since his historic 12-stroke victory in the 1997 Masters, earning 15 major championship titles and 82 PGA Tour wins. In March of last year, he was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame, cementing his legacy as one of the greatest golfers of all time. If Tiger can even sniff contention this weekend, it will absolutely dominate the sports world headlines.

The Best Sports Betting Sites for the 2023 Masters

Tiger Woods Masters History

Year Place Score 1 2 3 4 Earnings 2022 47 +13 71 74 78 78 $0 2020 T38 -1 68 71 72 76 $50,600 2019 1 -13 70 68 67 70 $2,070,000 2018 T32 +1 73 75 72 69 $63,663 2015 T17 -5 73 69 68 73 $155,000 2013 T4 -5 70 73 70 70 $352,000 2012 T40 +5 72 75 72 74 $32,000 2011 T4 -10 71 66 74 67 $330,667 2010 T4 -11 68 70 70 69 $330,000 2009 T6 -8 70 72 70 68 $242,813 2008 2 -5 72 71 68 72 $810,000 2007 T2 +3 73 74 72 72 $541,333 2006 T3 -4 72 71 71 70 $315,700 2005 1 -12 74 66 65 71 $1,260,000 2004 T22 +2 75 69 75 71 $70,200 2003 T15 +2 76 73 66 75 $93,000 2002 1 -12 70 69 66 71 $1,008,000 2001 1 -16 70 66 68 68 $1,008,000 2000 5 -4 75 72 68 69 $184,000 1999 T18 +1 72 72 70 75 $52,160 1998 T8 -3 71 72 72 70 $89,600 1997 1 -18 70 66 65 69 $486,000 1996 T60 +6 75 75 $0 1995 T41 +5 72 72 77 72 $0

Tiger Woods 2023 Masters Odds

Tiger Woods 2023 Masters Odds Odds Play To Win 2023 Masters +8500 Top 5 Finish +1200

Will Tiger Make The Cut? Odds Play Yes -200 No +160

Tiger Woods 2023 Masters Odds Odds Play Top 10 Finish +700 Top 20 Finish +230

Tiger Woods Predictions, Best Bets & Expert Picks

Here are the predictions and best bets for Tiger Woods at the 2023 Masters from our golf experts:

With how infrequent Tiger is playing professional golf, handicapping him is almost a coin flip. Would it be the best thing ever if Tiger went out and captured his 16th Major? No Doubt. Do I expect him to? Not quite. From 2005-20011, Tiger didn’t finish outside of the top 10 one time. In fact, he didn’t finish worse than T6. But that was a different golfer and a different body. I’d love to play a Tiger Top 20, and at +230, it may be worth a sprinkle. But I’m going to play the line that I think we legitimately have a chance to hit, despite the value not being great.