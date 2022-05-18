One PGA Tour fan likes Tiger Woods odds of winning the 2022 PGA Championship. According to Caesars Sportsbook in Nevada, an anonymous golf fan placed a $20,000 bet on Tiger Woods to win PGA Championship 2022 at 60-1 odds for a payout of $1.2 million.

Woods will be playing in just his second Major on the tour but he performed admirably in his return at the 2022 Masters. A four-time PGA Championship winner, Woods last won the event in 2007 when he edged Woody Austin and Ernie Els for the second of back-to-back PGA Championship titles.

If Woods wins the 2022 PGA Championship, he will join Jack Nicklaus and Walter Hagan as the only golfers ever with five PGA Championship victories.

How to Bet on Tiger Woods to Win PGA Championship 2022

Tiger Woods (+6600) will be one of the longshots to win the 2022 PGA Championship.

To learn how to bet on Tiger Woods to win PGA Championship 2022, check out our step-by-step guide below.

Click here to get your golf betting offers for PGA Championship 2022 Sign up and make a qualifying deposit at BetOnline Get your sports betting offer for the 2022 PGA Championship Place your free golf bets on Tiger Woods (+6600) to win PGA Championship 2022

Tiger Woods PGA Championship Odds | Tiger Woods Odds to Win PGA Championship 2022

The unnamed bettor placed the bet on Tiger Woods to win the 2022 PGA Championship at 60-1 odds with Caesar’s Sportsbook. While that may seem like terrific value for one of the best golfers of all time, they could have found better PGA Championship odds at the best online sports betting sites.

🚨 BIG BET ALERT 🚨 A customer in NV just bet $20K on Tiger (60/1) to win the PGA Championship 🏆 Potential win: $1.2 MILLION 🤯 pic.twitter.com/DMAcWJlxIW — Caesars Sportsbook (@CaesarsSports) May 17, 2022

BetOnline, one of the top offshore sportsbooks, has set Tiger Woods PGA Championship odds at +6600. The payout for this PGA Championship bet at BetOnline would have been $1.34 million, a difference of $140,000.

The Best Golf Betting Sites for PGA Championship 2022

PGA Championship Odds | Odds to Win PGA Championship 2022

While Tiger Woods will be a fan favorite at the 2022 PGA Championship, he is not expected to be in contention on Sunday.

Instead, Scottie Scheffler (+1200) enters Southern Hills Country Club as the odds-on favorite to win the PGA Championship. Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas, and Rory McIlroy also find themselves among the favorites with the best odds to win the PGA Championship.

For a complete breakdown of the PGA Championship odds, check out the chart below.