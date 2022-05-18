Golf

Tiger Woods PGA Championship Bet Pays $1.2 Million at Nevada Sportsbook

Gia Nguyen
Tiger Woods PGA Championship Bet Pays $1.2 Million

One PGA Tour fan likes Tiger Woods odds of winning the 2022 PGA Championship. According to Caesars Sportsbook in Nevada, an anonymous golf fan placed a $20,000 bet on Tiger Woods to win PGA Championship 2022 at 60-1 odds for a payout of $1.2 million.

Woods will be playing in just his second Major on the tour but he performed admirably in his return at the 2022 Masters. A four-time PGA Championship winner, Woods last won the event in 2007 when he edged Woody Austin and Ernie Els for the second of back-to-back PGA Championship titles.

If Woods wins the 2022 PGA Championship, he will join Jack Nicklaus and Walter Hagan as the only golfers ever with five PGA Championship victories.

How to Bet on Tiger Woods to Win PGA Championship 2022

Tiger Woods (+6600) will be one of the longshots to win the 2022 PGA Championship.

To learn how to bet on Tiger Woods to win PGA Championship 2022, check out our step-by-step guide below.

  1. Click here to get your golf betting offers for PGA Championship 2022
  2. Sign up and make a qualifying deposit at BetOnline
  3. Get your sports betting offer for the 2022 PGA Championship
  4. Place your free golf bets on Tiger Woods (+6600) to win PGA Championship 2022

Tiger Woods PGA Championship Odds | Tiger Woods Odds to Win PGA Championship 2022

The unnamed bettor placed the bet on Tiger Woods to win the 2022 PGA Championship at 60-1 odds with Caesar’s Sportsbook. While that may seem like terrific value for one of the best golfers of all time, they could have found better PGA Championship odds at the best online sports betting sites.

BetOnline, one of the top offshore sportsbooks, has set Tiger Woods PGA Championship odds at +6600. The payout for this PGA Championship bet at BetOnline would have been $1.34 million, a difference of $140,000.

The Best Golf Betting Sites for PGA Championship 2022

Gambling Sites
Highlights
Register
$1,000 Sports Betting Offer + 2 Free Golf Bets
Welcome Bonus of Up To $1,000 + 2 Free Bets for PGA Championship 2022
Claim Offer
$2,500 in Free Bets for PGA Championship 2022
125% Welcome Bonus Worth Up To $2,500
Claim Offer
$1,000 Golf Betting Offer for PGA Championship 2022
Welcome Bonus Offer Up To $1,000
Claim Offer
$500 in Free Golf Bets for PGA Championship 2022
Up To $500 in Free PGA Championship Bets
Claim Offer
$750 Bitcoin Betting Offer for PGA Championship 2022
Maximum Golf Betting Bonus of $750
Claim Offer

PGA Championship Odds | Odds to Win PGA Championship 2022

While Tiger Woods will be a fan favorite at the 2022 PGA Championship, he is not expected to be in contention on Sunday.

Instead, Scottie Scheffler (+1200) enters Southern Hills Country Club as the odds-on favorite to win the PGA Championship. Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas, and Rory McIlroy also find themselves among the favorites with the best odds to win the PGA Championship.

For a complete breakdown of the PGA Championship odds, check out the chart below.

PGA Tour Golfer 2022 PGA Championship Odds Play
Scottie Scheffler +1200 BetOnline logo
Jon Rahm +1400 BetOnline logo
Rory McIlroy +1600 BetOnline logo
Justin Thomas +1800 BetOnline logo
Jordan Spieth +1800 BetOnline logo
Patrick Cantlay +2000 BetOnline logo
Collin Morikawa +2200 BetOnline logo
Cameron Smith +2200 BetOnline logo
Hideki Matsuyama +2200 BetOnline logo
Xander Schauffele +2500 BetOnline logo
Viktor Hovland +2800 BetOnline logo
Dustin Jonhson +3000 BetOnline logo
Shane Lowry +3500 BetOnline logo
Will Zalatoris +4000 BetOnline logo
Brooks Koepka +4500 BetOnline logo
Sam Burns +4500 BetOnline logo
Joaquin Niemann +5500 BetOnline logo
Matthew Fitzpatrick +5500 BetOnline logo
Tony Finau +6000 BetOnline logo
Daniel Berger +6600 BetOnline logo
Max Homa +6600 BetOnline logo
Tiger Woods +6600 BetOnline logo
Cameron Young +6600 BetOnline logo
Corey Conners +7500 BetOnline logo
Louis Oosthuizen +9000 BetOnline logo
Tyrrell Hatton +9000 BetOnline logo
Jason Day +10000 BetOnline logo
Tommy Fleetwood +11000 BetOnline logo
Topics  
Golf News

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Related To Golf

Golf
tiger woods golf

PGA Championship Odds, Predictions, and Best Golf Bets

Paul Kelly  •  10min
Golf
pga championship - tiger woods golf
PGA Championship 2022: The Best Longshot Bets for the PGA Championship
Paul Kelly  •  10min
Golf
rory mcilroy golf
Rory McIlroy Odds | Rory McIlroy PGA Championship Odds in 2022
Paul Kelly  •  10min
Golf
collin morikawa golf
Collin Morikawa Odds | Collin Morikawa PGA Championship Odds in 2022
Paul Kelly  •  10min
Golf
jon rahm golf
Jon Rahm Odds | Jon Rahm PGA Championship Odds in 2022
Paul Kelly  •  12min
Golf
tiger woods
Tiger Woods Odds | Tiger Woods PGA Championship Odds in 2022
Paul Kelly  •  12min
Golf
scottie scheffler golf
Scottie Scheffler Odds | Scottie Scheffler PGA Championship Odds in 2022
Paul Kelly  •  12min
More Golf News