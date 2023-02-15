Golf News and Rumors

Tiger Woods Props Among Best Bets for Genesis Invitational 2023

Author image
Gia Nguyen
Linkedin
3 min read
Tiger Woods Props Among Best Bets for Genesis Invitational 2023

Tiger Woods makes his first appearance of the year at the 2023 Genesis Invitational this week and the top online sportsbooks are offering special golf props for the PGA tournament.

Woods is playing in his first competition since missing the cut at the Open Championship in July.

While he doesn’t have the best track record at Riviera Country Club, golf fans can cash in on Tiger Woods props for a better chance to win this week.

Tiger Woods’ History At Riviera Country Club

Woods has some history at Riviera Country Club but not all of his memories have been fond ones.

Woods made his PGA Tour debut at the age of 16 at Riviera Country Club but the golf course has not been a friendly venue for him throughout his pro career.

The legendary golfer has never won at Riviera Country Club with his best finish coming in 1999 (second place).

Hosted annually by Woods since 2017, the Genesis Invitational will present an early tune-up for the 2023 Masters in April but it’s not an event that he’s accustomed to participating in.

In fact, this will be his first time playing in the tournament since the 2019-20 season.

Check out how Woods has fared at Riviera Country Club below.

Year Result Score
1992 CUT
1993 CUT
1997 T20 -3
1998 2 -12
1999 T2 -12
2000 T18 -5
2001 T13 -5
2003 T5 -6
2004 T7 -10
2005 T13 -5
2006 WD
2018 CUT
2019 T15 -6
2020 68 +11

Tiger Woods Props For Genesis Invitational 2023

Woods’ outright odds have been set at 150-1 at the best golf sportsbooks, but BetOnline is also offering several different props, ranging from over/unders on birdies to chip-ins to long drives closest to the pins and more.

Heading into Thursday, Woods is currently not favored to make the cut, meaning fans can cash in on +160 odds for him to be competing this weekend. On the other hand, Woods missing the cut is listed at -200 odds.

Scroll down below for the best Tiger Woods props to bet on at the Genesis Invitational this weekend.

What will Tiger Woods shoot in Round 1?

  • Over/Under 73.5

How many pars will Tiger Woods make in Round 1?

  • Over/Under 10.5

How many birdies will Tiger Woods have in Round 1?

  • Over/Under 3.5

How many bogeys or worse will Tiger Woods have in Round 1?

  • Over/Under 4.5

Will Tiger Woods play a bogey-free Round 1?

  • Yes +2000
  • No -10000

Will Tiger Woods record and eagle in Round 1?

  • Yes +550
  • No -1000

Will Tiger Woods make a hole in one?

  • Yes +15000

Will Tiger Woods record a “2” in Round 1?

  • Yes +140
  • No -170

Tiger Woods longest putt holed in Round 1

  • Over/Under 20.5 feet

Tiger Woods total putts in Round 1

  • Over/Under 32.5

Tiger Woods total 3-putts in Round 1

  • Over/Under 1

Tiger Woods total FIR in Round 1

  • Over/Under 7.5

Tiger Woods longest drive in Round 1

  • Over/Under 305.5 yards

What will happen first during tournament?

  • Tiger Woods chips in off green +160
  • Tiger Woods records an eagle -200
  • What will happen first in Round 1?
  • Tiger Woods records a birdie -325
  • Tiger Woods records an bogey +250

Which player will closest to the pin on No. 6 in Round 1?

  • Rory McIlroy +165
  • Justin Thomas +175
  • Tiger Woods +185

Which player will have the most birdies in Round 1?

  • Rory McIlroy +130
  • Justin Thomas +150
  • Tiger Woods +325

Which player will have the most bogeys or worse in Round 1?

  • Tiger Woods -125
  • Justin Thomas +275
  • Rory McIlroy +300

Tiger Woods in Top 10 after Round 1

  • Yes +800
  • No -1500

Tiger Woods in Top 20 after Round 1

  • Yes +350
  • No -500

Tiger Woods in Top 40 after Round 1

  • Yes +800
  • No -1500

Tiger Woods finish in the Top 30 for tournament?

  • Yes +275
  • No -450

Will Tiger Woods withdraw from the tournament?

  • Yes +700
  • No -2000
Topics  
Golf News and Rumors
Author image
Linkedin

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Gia Nguyen

Linkedin
Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Related To Golf News and Rumors

Golf News and Rumors
Tiger Woods Props Among Best Bets for Genesis Invitational 2023

Tiger Woods Props Among Best Bets for Genesis Invitational 2023

Author image Gia Nguyen  •  2h
Golf News and Rumors
Tiger Woods Turned Down LIV Golf Deal Worth $700M-800M
Tiger Woods Returns Competitive Golf Action On The PGA Tour For The Genesis Invitational Open This Week
Author image Paul Kelly  •  7h
Golf News and Rumors
Genesis Invitational 2023 Long Shots
Genesis Invitational 2023: Best Longshot Bets Include Two 100-1 Golf Picks
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  14h
Golf News and Rumors
Genesis Invitational 2023: Riviera Country Club Course Preview
Genesis Invitational 2023: Riviera Country Club Course Preview
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  14h
Golf News and Rumors
Tiger Woods +15000 Odds to Win 2023 Genesis Invitational
Tiger Woods Odds to Win 2023 Genesis Invitational: 150-1 Longshot Is Playing To Win
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  15h
Golf News and Rumors
WM Phoenix Open 2023- Tee Times, Field, Odds, and Weather Forecast
WM Phoenix Open 2023: Tee Times, Field, Odds, and Weather Forecast
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Feb 8 2023
Golf News and Rumors
WM Phoenix Open Purse up 144%, Winner’s Payout Set At $3.6M
WM Phoenix Open Purse up 144%, Winner’s Payout Set At $3.6M
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Feb 8 2023
More News
Arrow to top