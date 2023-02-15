Tiger Woods Props Among Best Bets for Genesis Invitational 2023

Tiger Woods makes his first appearance of the year at the 2023 Genesis Invitational this week and the top online sportsbooks are offering special golf props for the PGA tournament.

Woods is playing in his first competition since missing the cut at the Open Championship in July.

While he doesn’t have the best track record at Riviera Country Club, golf fans can cash in on Tiger Woods props for a better chance to win this week.

Tiger Woods’ History At Riviera Country Club

Woods has some history at Riviera Country Club but not all of his memories have been fond ones.

Woods made his PGA Tour debut at the age of 16 at Riviera Country Club but the golf course has not been a friendly venue for him throughout his pro career.

The legendary golfer has never won at Riviera Country Club with his best finish coming in 1999 (second place).

Hosted annually by Woods since 2017, the Genesis Invitational will present an early tune-up for the 2023 Masters in April but it’s not an event that he’s accustomed to participating in.

In fact, this will be his first time playing in the tournament since the 2019-20 season.

Check out how Woods has fared at Riviera Country Club below.

Year Result Score 1992 CUT – 1993 CUT – 1997 T20 -3 1998 2 -12 1999 T2 -12 2000 T18 -5 2001 T13 -5 2003 T5 -6 2004 T7 -10 2005 T13 -5 2006 WD – 2018 CUT – 2019 T15 -6 2020 68 +11

Tiger Woods Props For Genesis Invitational 2023

Woods’ outright odds have been set at 150-1 at the best golf sportsbooks, but BetOnline is also offering several different props, ranging from over/unders on birdies to chip-ins to long drives closest to the pins and more.

Heading into Thursday, Woods is currently not favored to make the cut, meaning fans can cash in on +160 odds for him to be competing this weekend. On the other hand, Woods missing the cut is listed at -200 odds.

Scroll down below for the best Tiger Woods props to bet on at the Genesis Invitational this weekend.

What will Tiger Woods shoot in Round 1?

Over/Under 73.5

How many pars will Tiger Woods make in Round 1?

Over/Under 10.5

How many birdies will Tiger Woods have in Round 1?

Over/Under 3.5

How many bogeys or worse will Tiger Woods have in Round 1?

Over/Under 4.5

Will Tiger Woods play a bogey-free Round 1?

Yes +2000

No -10000

Will Tiger Woods record and eagle in Round 1?

Yes +550

No -1000

Will Tiger Woods make a hole in one?

Yes +15000

Will Tiger Woods record a “2” in Round 1?

Yes +140

No -170

Tiger Woods longest putt holed in Round 1

Over/Under 20.5 feet

Tiger Woods total putts in Round 1

Over/Under 32.5

Tiger Woods total 3-putts in Round 1

Over/Under 1

Tiger Woods total FIR in Round 1

Over/Under 7.5

Tiger Woods longest drive in Round 1

Over/Under 305.5 yards

What will happen first during tournament?

Tiger Woods chips in off green +160

Tiger Woods records an eagle -200

What will happen first in Round 1?

Tiger Woods records a birdie -325

Tiger Woods records an bogey +250

Which player will closest to the pin on No. 6 in Round 1?

Rory McIlroy +165

Justin Thomas +175

Tiger Woods +185

Which player will have the most birdies in Round 1?

Rory McIlroy +130

Justin Thomas +150

Tiger Woods +325

Which player will have the most bogeys or worse in Round 1?

Tiger Woods -125

Justin Thomas +275

Rory McIlroy +300

Tiger Woods in Top 10 after Round 1

Yes +800

No -1500

Tiger Woods in Top 20 after Round 1

Yes +350

No -500

Tiger Woods in Top 40 after Round 1

Yes +800

No -1500

Tiger Woods finish in the Top 30 for tournament?

Yes +275

No -450

Will Tiger Woods withdraw from the tournament?