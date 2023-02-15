Tiger Woods Props Among Best Bets for Genesis Invitational 2023

Tiger Woods makes his first appearance of the year at the 2023 Genesis Invitational this week and the top online sportsbooks are offering special golf props for the PGA tournament.
Woods is playing in his first competition since missing the cut at the Open Championship in July.
While he doesn’t have the best track record at Riviera Country Club, golf fans can cash in on Tiger Woods props for a better chance to win this week.
Tiger Woods’ History At Riviera Country Club
Woods has some history at Riviera Country Club but not all of his memories have been fond ones.
Woods made his PGA Tour debut at the age of 16 at Riviera Country Club but the golf course has not been a friendly venue for him throughout his pro career.
The legendary golfer has never won at Riviera Country Club with his best finish coming in 1999 (second place).
Hosted annually by Woods since 2017, the Genesis Invitational will present an early tune-up for the 2023 Masters in April but it’s not an event that he’s accustomed to participating in.
In fact, this will be his first time playing in the tournament since the 2019-20 season.
Check out how Woods has fared at Riviera Country Club below.
|Year
|Result
|Score
|1992
|CUT
|–
|1993
|CUT
|–
|1997
|T20
|-3
|1998
|2
|-12
|1999
|T2
|-12
|2000
|T18
|-5
|2001
|T13
|-5
|2003
|T5
|-6
|2004
|T7
|-10
|2005
|T13
|-5
|2006
|WD
|–
|2018
|CUT
|–
|2019
|T15
|-6
|2020
|68
|+11
Tiger Woods Props For Genesis Invitational 2023
Woods’ outright odds have been set at 150-1 at the best golf sportsbooks, but BetOnline is also offering several different props, ranging from over/unders on birdies to chip-ins to long drives closest to the pins and more.
Heading into Thursday, Woods is currently not favored to make the cut, meaning fans can cash in on +160 odds for him to be competing this weekend. On the other hand, Woods missing the cut is listed at -200 odds.
Scroll down below for the best Tiger Woods props to bet on at the Genesis Invitational this weekend.
What will Tiger Woods shoot in Round 1?
- Over/Under 73.5
How many pars will Tiger Woods make in Round 1?
- Over/Under 10.5
How many birdies will Tiger Woods have in Round 1?
- Over/Under 3.5
How many bogeys or worse will Tiger Woods have in Round 1?
- Over/Under 4.5
Will Tiger Woods play a bogey-free Round 1?
- Yes +2000
- No -10000
Will Tiger Woods record and eagle in Round 1?
- Yes +550
- No -1000
Will Tiger Woods make a hole in one?
- Yes +15000
Will Tiger Woods record a “2” in Round 1?
- Yes +140
- No -170
Tiger Woods longest putt holed in Round 1
- Over/Under 20.5 feet
Tiger Woods total putts in Round 1
- Over/Under 32.5
Tiger Woods total 3-putts in Round 1
- Over/Under 1
Tiger Woods total FIR in Round 1
- Over/Under 7.5
Tiger Woods longest drive in Round 1
- Over/Under 305.5 yards
What will happen first during tournament?
- Tiger Woods chips in off green +160
- Tiger Woods records an eagle -200
- What will happen first in Round 1?
- Tiger Woods records a birdie -325
- Tiger Woods records an bogey +250
Which player will closest to the pin on No. 6 in Round 1?
- Rory McIlroy +165
- Justin Thomas +175
- Tiger Woods +185
Which player will have the most birdies in Round 1?
- Rory McIlroy +130
- Justin Thomas +150
- Tiger Woods +325
Which player will have the most bogeys or worse in Round 1?
- Tiger Woods -125
- Justin Thomas +275
- Rory McIlroy +300
Tiger Woods in Top 10 after Round 1
- Yes +800
- No -1500
Tiger Woods in Top 20 after Round 1
- Yes +350
- No -500
Tiger Woods in Top 40 after Round 1
- Yes +800
- No -1500
Tiger Woods finish in the Top 30 for tournament?
- Yes +275
- No -450
Will Tiger Woods withdraw from the tournament?
- Yes +700
- No -2000