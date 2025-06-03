Detroit Tigers designated hitter Kerry Carpenter of Eustis, Florida became the seventh player in Major League Baseball this season to hit three home runs in a game. He accomplished the feat in a 13-1 Tigers romp over the lowly Chicago White Sox on Monday.

Who are the other six players to accomplish the feat?

The other six players to hit three home runs in a game are Aaron Judge and Jasson Dominguez of the New York Yankees, Jose Ramirez of the Cleveland Guardians, Ivan Herrera of the St. Louis Cardinals, Eugenio Suarez of the Arizona Diamondbacks, and Wilmer Flores of the San Francisco Giants. Suarez actually hit four home runs in one game.

Inside look at Carpenter’s three home runs

Carpenter was one of three Tigers players to hit a home run on Monday. The other two were catcher Dillon Dingler of Massillon, Ohio, and right fielder Wenceel Perez of Azua, Dominican Republic.

Carpenter’s first home run opened the scoring with one out in the top of the first inning. It was a two-run home run of 401 feet and scored second baseman Gleyber Torres of Caracas, Venezuela. Carpenter’s second home run was in the top of the fourth inning and put the Tigers up 8-0. This home run was again a two-run shot that scored Torres which went 357 feet. Carpenter’s third home run went 398 feet and put the Tigers up 10-0 in the sixth inning.

Carpenter in 2025

Carpenter is batting .276 with 13 home runs and 27 runs batted in. During 56 games, 203 at bats, and 215 plate appearances, he has scored 35 runs, and had 56 hits, eight doubles, one triple, one stolen base, seven walks, 105 total bases, one sacrifice fly, an on base percentage of .305, and a slugging percentage of .517. The stolen base came in a 10-9 Tigers win over the Boston Red Sox on May 13.

Best Team in Baseball

The Tigers won their 40th game of the season on Monday. With a record of 40-21, they have the best record in baseball and lead the Cleveland Guardians by six and a half games.