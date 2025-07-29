Tigers lose Reese Olson and Royals lose Kris Bubic for the season

Two pitchers in the American League Central Division are gone for the year with separate injuries. According to Fan Duel, Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Reese Olson of Gainesville, Georgia is done for the year with a right shoulder sprain and has been put on the Tigers 60 day injury list. Then, according to Leo Morgenstern of MLB Trade Rumors, the Kansas City Royals announced that starting pitcher Kris Bubic of Cupertino, California was done for the season with a rotator cuff strain.

When did Olson and Bubic get hurt?

Olson experienced pain while throwing a Saturday bullpen session. The Tigers were hosting the Toronto Blue Jays at Comerica Park. Bubic left the game on Saturday against the Cleveland Guardians after only two and two thirds innings. He gave up three earned runs in a 6-4 Royals loss.

Olson in 2025

Olson had a record of four wins and four losses with an earned run average of 3.15. In 13 games, of which all were starts, and 68 2/3 innings. Olson gave up 58 hits, 24 earned runs, five home runs, and 25 walks, to go along with 65 strikeouts, three quality starts, and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.21.

Bubic in 2025

Bubic had a record of eight wins and seven losses with an earned run average of 2.55. He was an American League All-Star for the first time. In 20 games, and 116 1/3 innings pitched, he has given up 98 hits, 33 earned runs, six home runs and 39 walks, to go along with 116 strikeouts, 11 quality starts and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.18. Where Bubic has been mightily impressive is the fact he has only given up only one home run in every 19.4 innings pitched, which leads the American League.

Who will replace Olson and Bubic?

Olson will be replaced by Chris Paddack of Austin, Texas. According to Darragh McDonald of MLB Trade Rumors on Monday, the Tigers acquired Paddack from the Minnesota Twins for minor league pitcher Randy Dobnak and minor league catcher Enrique Jimenez.

Paddack is joining his third MLB team after three seasons with San Diego and four seasons with Minnesota. This season with the Twins, Paddack has a record of three wins and nine losses with an earned run average of 4.95. During 21 games and 111 innings pitched, Paddack gave up 115 hits, 61 earned runs, 17 home runs, and 27 walks, to go along with 83 strikeouts, five quality starts and a WHIP of 1.28. The Royals, meanwhile, could replace Bubic with minor leaguer Alec Marsh.