Tigers sign outfielder Manuel Margot

The Detroit Tigers have signed outfielder Manuel Margot of San Cristobal, Dominican Republic to a contract according to Nick Deeds of mlbtraderumors.com. The length of the contract is for one year. The financial terms are dependent on whether or not Margot makes the Tigers Major League Baseball roster. If he is successful, Margot will make a minimum of $1.3 million. If Margot is unsuccessful, he will make $200,000 in the minor leagues. Margot also has a chance of making $1.2 million in bonuses if he has 500 major league plate appearances. It should be noted that Margot has only had 500+ plate appearances twice (529 in 2017 and 519 in 2018).

Margot had previously signed a minor league contract in the Major League Baseball offseason with the Milwaukee Brewers on February 21. However, Margot was only with the Brewers for one month and one day, before he was released by Milwaukee on March 22. Margot was not out of work for long, as he signed with the Tigers one day later.

Fourth Major League Baseball Team

Margot has played for three Major League Baseball teams in the past. He has previously played four seasons with the San Diego Padres from 2016 to 2019, four seasons with the Tampa Bay Rays from 2020 to 2023, and one season with the Minnesota Twins in 2024.

Margot’s 2024 MLB Statistics

Margot batted .238 with four home runs and 31 runs batted in. During 129 games, 315 at bats, and 343 plate appearances, he scored 37 runs and had 75 hits, 17 doubles, one triple, five stolen bases, 21 walks, 106 total bases, one sacrifice bunt, three sacrifice flies, an on base percentage of .289 and a slugging percentage of .337. Margot’s triple came in an 11-5 Twins win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on June 9 in a game that went into 10 innings. Margot scored a season high three runs and tied a season high in hits with three on June 22 in a 10-2 Twins win over the Oakland Athletics.