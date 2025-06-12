Tigers starting pitcher Jackson Jobe to have Tommy John Surgery

Things have been going fantastic for the Detroit Tigers so far this season. However, they had terrible news on Wednesday, as they announced that starting pitcher Jackson Jobe of Irving, Texas would need Tommy John Surgery, and will be gone for the remainder of the 2025 Major League Baseball season and most likely, all of the 2026 MLB season too.

When did the Tigers first show concern?

Jobe saw a significant drop in the velocity of his fastball on May 28. He was only throwing in the low 90s, rather than his normal average speed of 98 miles per hour according to Brandon Day of SB Nation. Jobe was initially diagnosed with a flexor tendon sprain, but after further testing, it was determined Jobe’s injury was significantly worse. The surgery is repairing Jobe’s ulnar collateral ligament.

Jobe’s statistics in 2025

Jobe has a record of four wins and one loss for the Tigers this season with an earned run average of 4.22. During 49 innings pitched, Jobe gave up 46 hits, 23 earned runs, seven home runs, and 27 walks, to go along with 39 strikeouts. Jobe also had two quality starts and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.49.

Two quality starts

Jobe’s first quality start came on April 12 in a 4-0 Tigers win over the Minnesota Twins. Jobe recorded the first win of his MLB career. He threw six shutout innings, and gave up two hits and one walk, to go along with two strikeouts. Of his 87 pitches, 54 were strikes.

Jobe’s second quality start came on May 18 in a 3-2 Tigers win over the Toronto Blue Jays. Jobe threw six innings, and gave up six hits, two earned runs, and two walks, to go along with five strikeouts. Of his 90 pitches, 52 were strikes.

Best record in the American League

The Tigers are at 44 wins and 25 losses. They have the best record in the American League. The only team better in baseball are the New York Mets at 44 wins and 24 losses.