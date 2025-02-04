Tigers trade Alex Faedo to Rays

The Detroit Tigers and Tampa Bay Rays were involved in a Monday trade according to Adam Berry of mlb.com on Monday. The Tigers traded relief pitcher Alex Faedo of Tampa, Florida to the Rays for minor league catcher Enderson Delgado of Cabimas, Venezuela and cash considerations. Delgado played this past season for the Charleston RiverDogs of the Carolina League (A ball), the Florida Complex League Rays in rookie ball, and the Perth Heat of the Australian Baseball League.

Who has Alex Faedo played for?

Faedo has played the last three seasons with the Detroit Tigers. He was the Tigers’s first round pick, 18th overall, in the 2017 Major League Baseball Draft out of the University of Florida. By being traded to Tampa Bay, Faedo returns to his birthplace.

Alex Faedo in 2024

Faedo pitched in 37 games and had a record of five wins and three losses with an earned run average of 3.61. In 57 1/3 innings pitched, he gave up 49 hits, 23 earned runs, nine home runs, and 28 walks, to go along with 55 strikeouts, eight holds, and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.34.

Twice during the season Faedo had four strikeouts in a game. The first time came in a 2-1 Tigers loss to the New York Yankees on May 3, a game where Faedo recorded his second hold of the season despite the fact the Tigers were unable to win. The second time came in a 6-5 Tigers win over the Miami Marlins on May 13. In this game, Faedo won his third game of the year.

College World Series Most Valuable Player

Faedo led the Gators to the 2017 College World Series. The Gators defeated Louisiana State University two games to none in the best of three final. Faedo was spectacular in the tournament as he threw 14 1/3 innings in two games against Texas Christian University and gave up five hits, zero earned runs and had 22 strikeouts. Faedo became the first and only Gators player ever to be named the College World Series MVP.