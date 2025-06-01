Tennis News and Rumors

Tim Henman Believes Tennis Needs To Revamp Schedule

Wendi Oliveros
Sports Editor
Tim Henman

Retired British tennis legend Tim Henman has a hill at Wimbledon named after him.  Despite never winning a Grand Slam, Henman has long been a respected player and voice about the game after retirement.  For this reason, ATP officials should take note of the comments he made on a TNT interview during Saturday’s French Open coverage.

Henman joins the list of people saying that the tennis schedule needs to be changed.  He says there is too much tennis which is detrimental to the players and the fans.

Players like Alex de Minaur and Casper Ruud have spoken about this year in Paris.  Whether it is mental and physical exhaustion or injuries, they believe tennis needs to reevaluate the 11 month schedule that can cause player burnout.

Tim Henman’s Thoughts

Henman was among the first to speak about how too much tennis affects fans.  He cites fan fatigue particularly the week after a Grand Slam tournament. Tim Henman believes there should be no tennis then so everyone can rest and rejuvenate.

He admits that some tournaments may need to be eliminated which could be a painful process if tennis truly does an introspective review of its operations; however, he said it will be the best in the long run.

Henman said that players are not really seeing the financial payoff from playing in all of these tournaments.  The prize money is not stellar, and in some cases, they are playing in empty stadiums.

Example after example shows us that tennis needs to make these painful but necessary changes.  Arthur Fils is the latest to retire mid-tournament with a back injury that he hopes can be healed enough to play at Wimbledon.  Playing deeper into the French Open, his home tournament,could elongate the 20-year-old’s absence from the ATP Tour.  What a horrible decision it is to walk away from his best success at his home tournament because he needs to manage his points and rankings situation for the rest of the season.

Hopefully more former players of Henman’s stature speak up to initiate significant change in the sport.

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
Wendi Oliveros

