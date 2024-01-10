NFL News and Rumors

Next Titans Head Coach Odds: Mike Macdonald Listed As Favorite

Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald on the sidelines

The Tennessee Titans shocked the NFL community by firing head coach Mike Vrabel after six seasons. Who will be the next head coach of the Titans? Below, we explore the odds for the next Titans head coach.

Tennessee Titans Fire Mike Vrabel

After back-to-back below .500 seasons, the Titans fired Vrabel early Tuesday afternoon. Owner Amy Adams Strunk wanted a “fresh perspective” at the head coaching position, leading to her decision to move on from Vrabel.

Hired in 2018, Vrabel went 54-45 as the head coach of the Titans. Vrabel and the Titans made three-straight playoff appearances from 2019-2021.

In 2019, the Titans upset the top-seeded Baltimore Ravens in the Divisional Round to reach the AFC Championship Game, where they fell to the eventual Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

Considered one of the best coaches in the NFL, Vrabel will likely be hired by another team this offseason.

Next Titans Head Coach Odds

With Vrabel out of Tennessee, who will become the next head coach of the Titans?

BetOnline lists Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Mike Macdonald (+300) as the favorite to become the next Titans head coach. The Ravens finished as the number one scoring defense (16.5 points/game) under Macdonald this past season. If hired, Macdonald would become the youngest head coach in the NFL.

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick (+400) has the second lowest odds behind Macdonald. Belichick remains under contract in New England. However, Belichick and the Patriots could agree to separate in the coming weeks if both parties want a fresh start.

Other names on the odds list Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik (+500), Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson (+600), and Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh (+700) round out the list of top candidates.

Below, view the odds via BetOnline for the next head coach of the Falcons.

Next Titans Head Coach Odds Play
Mike Macdonald +300 BetOnline logo
Bill Belichick +400 BetOnline logo
Bobby Slowik +500 BetOnline logo
Ben Johnson +600 BetOnline logo
Jim Harbaugh +700 BetOnline logo
Eric Bieniemy +700 BetOnline logo
Dan Quinn +850 BetOnline logo
Frank Smith +1000 BetOnline logo
Shane Bowen +1200 BetOnline logo
Brian Callahan +1400 BetOnline logo
Shane Waldron +1400 BetOnline logo
Lincoln Riley +1400 BetOnline logo
Arthur Smith +2000 BetOnline logo
Todd Monken +2200 BetOnline logo
Aaron Glenn +2500 BetOnline logo
Anthony Lynn +2500 BetOnline logo
Raheem Morris +2500 BetOnline logo
Brian Flores +2500 BetOnline logo
Brian Schwartz +3300 BetOnline logo

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
