Next Titans Head Coach Odds: Mike Macdonald Listed As Favorite

The Tennessee Titans shocked the NFL community by firing head coach Mike Vrabel after six seasons. Who will be the next head coach of the Titans? Below, we explore the odds for the next Titans head coach.

Tennessee Titans Fire Mike Vrabel

#Titans part ways with head coach Mike Vrabel — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) January 9, 2024

After back-to-back below .500 seasons, the Titans fired Vrabel early Tuesday afternoon. Owner Amy Adams Strunk wanted a “fresh perspective” at the head coaching position, leading to her decision to move on from Vrabel.

Hired in 2018, Vrabel went 54-45 as the head coach of the Titans. Vrabel and the Titans made three-straight playoff appearances from 2019-2021.

In 2019, the Titans upset the top-seeded Baltimore Ravens in the Divisional Round to reach the AFC Championship Game, where they fell to the eventual Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

Considered one of the best coaches in the NFL, Vrabel will likely be hired by another team this offseason.

Next Titans Head Coach Odds

From The Insiders on #NFLPlus: A look at what led the #Titans to move on from coach Mike Vrabel. pic.twitter.com/FvqCgL9G2m — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 10, 2024

With Vrabel out of Tennessee, who will become the next head coach of the Titans?

BetOnline lists Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Mike Macdonald (+300) as the favorite to become the next Titans head coach. The Ravens finished as the number one scoring defense (16.5 points/game) under Macdonald this past season. If hired, Macdonald would become the youngest head coach in the NFL.

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick (+400) has the second lowest odds behind Macdonald. Belichick remains under contract in New England. However, Belichick and the Patriots could agree to separate in the coming weeks if both parties want a fresh start.

Other names on the odds list Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik (+500), Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson (+600), and Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh (+700) round out the list of top candidates.

Next Titans Head Coach Odds Play Mike Macdonald +300 Bill Belichick +400 Bobby Slowik +500 Ben Johnson +600 Jim Harbaugh +700 Eric Bieniemy +700 Dan Quinn +850 Frank Smith +1000 Shane Bowen +1200 Brian Callahan +1400 Shane Waldron +1400 Lincoln Riley +1400 Arthur Smith +2000 Todd Monken +2200 Aaron Glenn +2500 Anthony Lynn +2500 Raheem Morris +2500 Brian Flores +2500 Brian Schwartz +3300

