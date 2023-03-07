Titans Running Back Derrick Henry Is On the Trade Block

Maybe the free agency period hasn’t officially started but conversations about certain NFL players have. The NFL scouting combine is usually where the “informal” talks begin. It’s the first step and it’s where teams can “name drop” as to who is available or who might be available. One such name has risen to the top. Derrick Henry. And he’s available

The Tennessee Titans say that the former Alabama star is on the market. He’s set to earn $10.5 million this season, none of which is guaranteed. If the Titans were to trade him, they’d save $6.3 million on their salary cap in 2023.

Derek Henry just stiff armed a defender into the off season pic.twitter.com/RCGbWHcKRh — DK but not Metcalf (@donkeykongmode) January 8, 2023

Henry is one of the NFL’s best

In 2020, Henry was the offensive player of the year in the NFL. He’s also led the league in rushing yards twice and on three occasions has led the league in carries, including last year. But his yards per carry average has continued to drop, from 5.4 in 2020 to 4.4 last season. He’s only 29, so one would think he’s still got some mileage left. .

At BetOnline.ag Derrick Henry next team odds are shaping up like this.

Dolphins +400

Bengals +400

Chiefs +500

Bills +500

Eagles +500

Bears +800

Broncos +800

Ravens +1000

Lions +1000

Chargers +1200

Giants +1200

Falcons +1200

Buccaneers +1600

Carr has a new garage

Derek Carr has made his free-agent decision and will be taking his talents to the Big Easy after signing a huge deal with the New Orleans Saints.

The #Saints & Derek Carr agreed on a 4-yr deal for $150M with $100M in total guarantees, per me & @MikeGarafolo. He gets $70M effectively fully guaranteed ($60M at signing, another $10M in Year 3 vesting after Year 1). Carr structures his deal to accommodate Saints’ cap issues. pic.twitter.com/vs6qaBh7rg — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 6, 2023

A lifelong Raider

The 31-year old Carr spent nine years with the Oakland/Las Vegas Raiders comes to the Saints after spending nine years as the starting QB for the Oakland/Las Vegas Raiders. They took him in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft, and over the course of nearly a decade he became the franchise’s all-time passing leader and led the Raiders to their only two playoff appearances since 2002.

In 2021, Carr had the best season of his career throwing for a career-high 4,804 yards on the way to Vegas’ first playoff appearance since 2016. The Raiders then signed him a three-year, contract extension worth $121.5 million contract.

Kansas City Chiefs Cut Frank Clark

Despite his young age, the 29-year old Clark is the third-leading sacker in NFL postseason history (13.5). He was set to enter the final year of a two-year, $30 million deal but instead the deal will clear about $21 million in salary cap space for the Super Bowl Champs. Clark had 39 total tackles and five sacks last season.