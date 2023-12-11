NFL News and Rumors

Titans vs. Dolphins: Monday Night Football Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Best Prop Bet

Dan Girolamo
Sports Editor
Week 14 of the NFL season features a Monday night doubleheader. One of the games will feature the Tennessee Titans (4-8) taking on the Miami Dolphins (9-3). Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN. Below, we examine the odds for Titans vs. Dolphins and share our predictions, picks, and best prop bet.

Titans vs. Dolphins NFL Monday Night Football Odds

Titans running back Derrick Henry
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) evades Carolina Panthers cornerback David Long Jr. (20) during the fourth quarter at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023.

On BetOnline, the Dolphins are a massive 14-point favorite at home against the Titans. The Dolphins are 9-9 SU against teams with losing records.

View the odds for the game below.

Bet Tennessee Titans Miami Dolphins Play
Moneyline +640 -900 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +14 (-113) -14 (-107) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 46.5 (-105) Under 46.5 (-115) BetOnline logo

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Titans vs. Dolphins NFL Monday Night Football Predictions And Picks

Dolphins -14

Miami Dolphins linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel
Dec 3, 2023; Landover, Maryland, USA; Miami Dolphins linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (43) celebrates after returning an interception for a touchdown against the Washington Commanders during the second quarter at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Titans and Dolphins are two teams going in opposite directions.

Tennessee comes into this game winless on the road (0-6). The Titans have also lost four of their last five.

If there is a coach you want to back as an underdog, it’s Mike Vrabel, who is 25-28 SU and 29-23-1 ATS as an underdog.

However, the Titans will be without two key defenders: defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons (knee) and cornerback Kristian Fulton (hamstring). As the team’s best interior defender, the Simmons loss is massive. Tua Tagovailoa could have clean pockets all night, which isn’t a good sign for Titans’ backers.

The Dolphins have been called the bullies of the NFL. 9-0 against teams under .500 and 0-3 against teams above .500.

If there’s one thing Tua doesn’t do, it’s lose to inferior opponents. Tagovailoa is 12-0 SU and 9-3 ATS as a favorite of four or more points. Furthermore, Tua is 6-0 SU and 4-2 ATS as a double-digit favorite (Action Network).

14 points is a lot to cover. If you’re asking me what I think is more likely to happen – the Titans cover of the Dolphins roll  – Miami winning by 20+ seems more logical.

Bet on Dolphins -14 (-107) at BetOnline

Titans vs. Dolphins NFL Monday Night Football Best Prop Bet

Miami Total Touchdowns Over 3.5 (-134)

Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane
Miami Dolphins running back De’Von Achane (28) celebrates a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Denver Broncos during an NFL game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Sept. 24, 2023.

Heading into Week 14, the Dolphins were the highest-scoring team in the NFL (32.0).

The loss of Simmons is massive for a Titans defense that prides itself on stopping the run (106.2 yards/game).

Miami is averaging a league-best 3.9 touchdowns per game. That number increases to 5.2 at home. The Dolphins continue to roll on Monday night and score a minimum of four touchdowns.

Bet on Miami Total Touchdowns Over 3.5 at BetOnline
Arrow to top