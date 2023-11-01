NFL News and Rumors

Titans vs. Steelers: NFL Thursday Night Football Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Best Prop Bet

Dan Girolamo
Sports Editor
4 min read
Pittsburgh Steelers T.J. Watt

The Tennesse Titans (3-4) head to Pittsburgh to play the Steelers (4-3) in Week 9 on Thursday Night Football. Below, we examine the odds for Titans vs. Steelers and reveal our predictions, picks, and the best prop bet for Thursday Night Football.

Titans vs. Steelers: NFL Thursday Night Football Odds

Despite losing to the Jaguars, the Steelers will be home favorites on Thursday night. BetOnline has the Steelers as 2.5-point favorites.

For Tennessee, QB Ryan Tannehill will miss his second straight game with an ankle injury. Will Levis is scheduled to start once again. Chris Hubbard (concussion), Roger McCreary (hamstring), and Mike Brown (ankle) will also be out.

For Pittsburgh, Minkah Fitzpatrick is out with a hamstring. Quarterback Kenny Pickett does not have an injury designation, meaning he’s in line to start.

View the odds for the game below.

Bet Tennessee Titans Pittsburgh Steelers Play
Moneyline +130 -150 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +2.5 (+100) -2.5 (-120) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 37 (-110) Under 37 (-105) BetOnline logo

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Titans vs. Steelers: NFL Thursday Night Football Predictions And Picks

Under 37 (-105)

Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis (8) reacts after wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) received a pass
Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis (8) reacts after wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) received a pass for a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons during the first quarter at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023.

This game is tough to handicap.

Levis looked great in his first career start, throwing four touchdowns in a 28-23 over the Atlanta Falcons. Levis threw some nice deep balls, something the Titans were lacking with Tannehill.

Meanwhile, we’re running out of adjectives to describe the Pittsburgh offense. The Steelers offensive rankings: 30th in total yards (271.7 yds/g), 25th in passing yards (192.0 yds/g), 28th in rushing yards (79.7 yds/g), and 29th in points (16.1 yds/g).

It is nothing short of a miracle that Pittsburgh is 4-3.

Statistically, the numbers say Pittsburgh is a below-average defense. Pittsburgh allows the third-most yards per game in the NFL (382.6 yds/g) and holds teams to 21.0 points per game. The loss of Fitzpatrick is huge.

Because of the uncertainty around Levis (Can he do it two weeks in a row?) and the inept Steelers offense, taking the under is the better play. The last four Steelers’ games have gone under. Plus, NFL primetime under are 19-7 in 2023.

Bet on Under 37 (-105) at BetOnline

Titans vs. Steelers: NFL Thursday Night Football Best Prop Bet

Kenny Pickett Over 219.5 Passing Yards (-110)

Kenny Pickett
Sep 10, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) looks to throw the ball against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Pickett is in line to play against the Titans. When he has played, Pickett has not been impressive. It’s hard to judge Pickett in Matt Canada’s system if you can even call it that.

However, Pickett has surprisingly surpassed 219.5 passing yards in five of seven starts. Pickett also left last week’s game early after completing 10-16 passes for 73 yards, meaning the passing under hit with ease.

Though the score should be low, Pickett will have some opportunities to attack a Titans’ secondary that is significantly weaker without safety Kevin Byard, who was traded to the Eagles. The Titans also have the fewest interceptions in the league (2).

It won’t be pretty, but Pickett should be able to throw for more than 220 yards.

Bet on Kenny Pickett Over 219.5 Passing Yards (-118) at BetOnline
Topics  
NFL News and Rumors NFL picks Steelers Titans
