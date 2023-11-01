The Tennesse Titans (3-4) head to Pittsburgh to play the Steelers (4-3) in Week 9 on Thursday Night Football. Below, we examine the odds for Titans vs. Steelers and reveal our predictions, picks, and the best prop bet for Thursday Night Football.

Titans vs. Steelers: NFL Thursday Night Football Odds

#Steelers QB Kenny Pickett (ribs) was a full participant today and has no game status. He'll play on TNF. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 1, 2023

Despite losing to the Jaguars, the Steelers will be home favorites on Thursday night. BetOnline has the Steelers as 2.5-point favorites.

For Tennessee, QB Ryan Tannehill will miss his second straight game with an ankle injury. Will Levis is scheduled to start once again. Chris Hubbard (concussion), Roger McCreary (hamstring), and Mike Brown (ankle) will also be out.

For Pittsburgh, Minkah Fitzpatrick is out with a hamstring. Quarterback Kenny Pickett does not have an injury designation, meaning he’s in line to start.

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Titans vs. Steelers: NFL Thursday Night Football Predictions And Picks

Under 37 (-105)

This game is tough to handicap.

Levis looked great in his first career start, throwing four touchdowns in a 28-23 over the Atlanta Falcons. Levis threw some nice deep balls, something the Titans were lacking with Tannehill.

Meanwhile, we’re running out of adjectives to describe the Pittsburgh offense. The Steelers offensive rankings: 30th in total yards (271.7 yds/g), 25th in passing yards (192.0 yds/g), 28th in rushing yards (79.7 yds/g), and 29th in points (16.1 yds/g).

It is nothing short of a miracle that Pittsburgh is 4-3.

Statistically, the numbers say Pittsburgh is a below-average defense. Pittsburgh allows the third-most yards per game in the NFL (382.6 yds/g) and holds teams to 21.0 points per game. The loss of Fitzpatrick is huge.

Because of the uncertainty around Levis (Can he do it two weeks in a row?) and the inept Steelers offense, taking the under is the better play. The last four Steelers’ games have gone under. Plus, NFL primetime under are 19-7 in 2023.

Titans vs. Steelers: NFL Thursday Night Football Best Prop Bet

Kenny Pickett Over 219.5 Passing Yards (-110)

Pickett is in line to play against the Titans. When he has played, Pickett has not been impressive. It’s hard to judge Pickett in Matt Canada’s system if you can even call it that.

However, Pickett has surprisingly surpassed 219.5 passing yards in five of seven starts. Pickett also left last week’s game early after completing 10-16 passes for 73 yards, meaning the passing under hit with ease.

Though the score should be low, Pickett will have some opportunities to attack a Titans’ secondary that is significantly weaker without safety Kevin Byard, who was traded to the Eagles. The Titans also have the fewest interceptions in the league (2).

It won’t be pretty, but Pickett should be able to throw for more than 220 yards.