Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis shared an extremely candid response to losing his starting position.

Will Levis Talks Quarterback Situation In Tennessee

Once the Titans received the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Levis’ days as the starting quarterback were numbered.

The Titans selected Miami quarterback Cam Ward with the first pick. While head coach Brian Callahan hasn’t named Ward the starter, it’s fairly obvious the rookie will start and Levis will be the backup.

How does Levis feel about this demotion?

“Anyone who’s ever been in my situation would agree that it sucks,” Levis told reporters on Wednesday via Main Street Nashville. “I’m just trying to do the best I can to not let it affect me and just being the same dude every day in the building and being there for the guys however I can and just trying to get better every day.”

The Titans took Levis in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Through two seasons, Levis has not lived up to his potential as a franchise quarterback.

In two seasons, Levis is 5-16 as the starter, throwing for 3,899 yards, 21 touchdowns, and 16 interceptions with a 61.0 completion percentage.

While acknowledging his struggles from last season, Levis hopes to use his experience to become a better quarterback.

“I’ll never forget it. I’m grateful for it. I look back at that year and I feel like I got absolutely everything thrown at me. Nothing can really surprise me at this point,” Levis said. “As much as it sucked when we were in it, in retrospect, I think we can all say we’ve learned a lot in it, especially Brian in his second year being a head coach.”

Does Will Levis View Himself As A Backup?

Despite competing with a rookie for the starting job, Levis had nothing but great things to say about Ward.

“He’s been great,” Levis said about Ward. “I’m here for him whenever I can be. He’s a really smart kid, and we’ve been able to talk a lot about the installs we’ve been going through and hearing his perspective and how he sees things. He’s a heck of an athlete and a heck of a quarterback. It’s been fun going out there and playing with him.”

Despite entering the season as the projected backup, Levis’ approach to the quarterback position won’t change.

“I haven’t been a backup in a while, but I don’t plan on shifting my mindset, regardless of what the situation is,” Levis added. “I’m just going to be ready to play quarterback whenever my name is called.”