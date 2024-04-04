Today’s MLB Games: How to Watch, Probable Pitchers, Betting Favorites, and More for April 4 MLB Games

The Detroit Tigers enter Thursday as the last remaining undefeated club in Major League Baseball. The Tigers will have a tough hill to climb to remain undefeated heading into Friday, they’re set to play a double-header in Queens against the New York Mets. Thursday is also the first pseudo off-day of the 2024 MLB season, only four games are on the schedule in addition to the aforementioned Detroit-New York double dip.

Another team worth watching on Thursday is the Pittsburgh Pirates. Yes, the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Buccos will look to move to 6-1 to start the MLB season and finish off a series win over the Washington Nationals. The Pirates have been one of the “feel good” stories of the first week of the 2024 MLB regular season. Things will get tougher for the Pirates in the next week when they hit the road to take on the Baltimore Orioles and Philadelphia Phillies.

Finally, in the pitching matchup of the day, Milwaukee’s Casey Mize and New York’s Adrian Houser will finally faceoff on Thursday afternoon. The duo has been set to pitch against each other for the past few days, however Mother Nature had different plans.

Here’s a look at today’s MLB games including how to watch, probable pitching matchups, betting favorites, and more!

April 4 MLB Games

Detroit Tigers (4-0) at New York Mets (0-4) | 12:10 PM | Citi Field

📺Tigers: Bally Sports Detroit | Mets: SportsNet New York | National: MLB Network

📻Tigers: 97.1 The Ticket | Mets: WCBS 880

⚾️Tigers: Casey Mize | Mets: Adrian Houser

Money Line +210 -140

Detroit Tigers at New York Mets | Game 2 | Citi Field

📺Tigers: Bally Sports Detroit | Mets: SportsNet New York

📻Tigers: 97.1 The Ticket | Mets: WCBS 880

⚾️Tigers: Matt Manning | Mets: Jose Butto

Money Line +105 -125

Pittsburgh Pirates (5-1) at Washington Nationals (2-3) | 4:05 PM | Nationals Park

📺Pirates: Sportsnet Pittsburgh | Nationals: MASN

📻Pirates: 100.1 FM | Nationals: 106.7 The Fan

⚾️Pirates: Martin Perez (0-0, 2.08 ERA) | Nationals: Joshiah Gray (0-1, 15.75 ERA)

Money Line -130 +110

Cleveland Guardians (5-2) at Minnesota Twins (3-2) | 4:10 PM | Target Field

📺Guardians: Bally Sports Great Lakes | Twins: Bally Sports North | National: MLB Network

📻Guardians: WTAM 1100 AM | Twins: TIBN, WCCO 830

⚾️Guardians: Tanner Bibee (0-0, 6.75 ERA) | Twins: Pablo Lopez (1-0, 1.29 ERA)

Money Line +130 -150

Miami Marlins (0-7) at St. Louis Cardinals (3-4) | 4:15 PM | Busch Stadium

📺Marlins: Bally Sports Florida | Cardinals: Bally Sports Midwest

📻Marlins: Fox Sports 940AM | Cardinals: KMOX 1120AM/98.7FM

⚾️Marlins: Ryan Weathers (0-1, 6.75 ERA) | Cardinals: Lance Lynn (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Money Line +130 -150

Chicago White Sox (1-4) at Kansas City Royals (2-4) | 7:40 PM | Kauffman Stadium

📺White Sox: NBC Sports Chicago | Royals: Bally Sports Kansas City | National: MLB Network

📻White Sox: WMVP 1000AM | Royals: KCSP 610

⚾️White Sox: Michael Soroka (0-0, 7.20 ERA) | Royals: Seth Lugo (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Money Line +145 -170

All Times are EDT | Betting Odds from ESPN Bet

Any Odds Listed as ” — ” Were Not Listed at the Time of Publishing. They Will Be Updated Once Available.