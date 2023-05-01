As the anticipation builds for the 2023 Kentucky Derby, renowned Hall of Fame trainer Todd Pletcher is once again in the spotlight. This year, Pletcher brings three powerhouse horses to the race: Forte, Tapit Trice, and Kingsbarns. With his impressive record, substantial net worth, and unwavering support from his wife, Pletcher is poised for yet another successful Derby run.

🐴 Event: Kentucky Derby

📅 Date & Time: May 6th, 6:57 pm

🌎 Location: Churchill Downs, Kentucky

📺 TV Channel: NBC

🎲 Kentucky Derby Odds: Forte +250 | Tapit Trice +700 | Practical Move +1000 | Angel of Empire +1000

The Best Horse Racing Betting Sites for the Kentucky Derby

If you’re not donning your Kentucky Derby outfit and hat on May 6th to head to Churchill Downs, you don’t need to miss out on the best odds available. Claim your free bet or bonus with one of our top sportsbooks for the best value for the 2023 Kentucky Derby.

Todd Pletcher 2023 Kentucky Derby Horses

Pletcher is in pole position to win the prestigious race, boasting both the favorite, Forte (+250), and the second favorite, Tapit Trice (+700). Kingsbarn (+1200) rounds out Todd Pletcher’s three horses in the 2023 Kentucky Derby.

These exceptional horses have a history of impressive performances, solidifying Pletcher’s chances of victory. Pletcher’s trio of horses has also shown immense potential in their final major workouts at Churchill Downs.

Forte, the reigning Florida Derby winner, exhibited his characteristic methodical fashion with a four-furlong time of 49.8 seconds.

Tapit Trice, the Grade 1 winner and Blue Grass Stakes victor, clocked in at a slightly quicker 48.2 seconds for his four-furlong drill.

TAPIT TRICE (outside) and his workmate breeze 4 furlongs in :48.20. #KyDerby pic.twitter.com/jJd5PGs8Fp — Kentucky Derby (@KentuckyDerby) April 29, 2023

Finally, the unbeaten Kingsbarns, winner of the Louisiana Derby, completed his half-mile workout in 48.4 seconds. All three horses have demonstrated their readiness for the upcoming race, giving Pletcher confidence in their abilities.

Todd Pletcher’s Kentucky Derby Record

Todd Pletcher’s Kentucky Derby record is nothing short of remarkable. He has two Kentucky Derby winners:

Super Saver (2010)

Always Dreaming (2017)

That feeling when your horse WINS the #KentuckyDerby! 😆🌹@TerryFinley11 of @westpointtbred had us in our feels as he cheered Always Dreaming home in the 2017 Derby. Who will get to feel this on Derby Day this year? pic.twitter.com/EbZ4QyTZsm — America'sBestRacing (@ABRLive) April 28, 2023

Over his career, eight of Pletcher’s 62 all-time Kentucky Derby starters have finished in the money, solidifying his reputation as a top horse racing trainer in the industry. This year, Forte, Tapit Trice, and Kingsbarns are ranked first, fourth, and eighth, respectively, in the qualifying points for the Derby, and will look to add to Pletcher’s exceptional record at Churchill Downs.

Todd Pletcher’s Net Worth

Pletcher’s success has resulted in an estimated net worth of $15 million. His accomplishments extend beyond the Kentucky Derby, with numerous American Classics and Breeders’ Cup wins to his name.

According to horse racing database, Equibase, Pletcher has had over 5,500 winners and earned over $458 million in his career.

Some notable victories include the Belmont Stakes (2007, 2013, 2017, 2022), Breeders’ Cup Distaff (2004, 2015), Breeders’ Cup Juvenile (2010, 2012), and Breeders Cup Classic (2019). These wins highlight Pletcher’s remarkable career and his ability to consistently produce top-performing horses.

Todd Pletcher’s Wife and Family

It's Tracy & Todd Pletcher's wedding anniversary.. (And he has her working the @FasigTiptonCo Sale @GulfstreamPark!) pic.twitter.com/vh7yiMsUFN — Steve Byk (@Steve_Byk) February 29, 2016

Todd Pletcher’s wife, Tracy, has been a steadfast source of support throughout his career. The couple, who were high school sweethearts, married in 1992 and have three children: Payton, Kyle, and Hannah.

Tracy has always been aware of the demanding nature of her husband’s profession, but Todd has never failed to prioritize his family. The Pletchers’ strong family bond and shared love for the sport have undoubtedly contributed to Todd’s continued success in horse racing.

Kentucky Derby Betting Guides 2023