Tom Aspinall made a statement in his return to the UFC, knocking out Marcin Tybura in just 73 seconds at UFC London. The victory was Aspinall’s sixth in the UFC, all of which have come by way of knockout or submission.

Aspinall looked sharp from the opening bell, using his reach and striking to keep Tybura at bay. He landed a number of heavy punches and kicks, and when Tybura finally tried to close the distance, Aspinall was able to take him down and finish him with a rear-naked choke.

Tom Aspinall Next Opponent Odds

Fighter Odds Play Ciryl Gane Jon Jones Sergei Spivac Curtis Blaydes Any Other Fighter +175 +250 +300 +700 +800

With the win, Aspinall has put himself in a strong position to challenge for the UFC heavyweight title in the near future. However, there are a few other top contenders who he could face next.

One option would be to fight the winner of the upcoming fight between Ciryl Gane and Serghei Spivac. Both Gane and Spivac are former title challengers, and a win over either one would be a big step up for Aspinall.

Another would be the current heavyweight champion Jon Jones if he is able to get past Stipe Miocic later this year. Jones has been very vocal with his thoughts on Aspinall after all the talking he has been doing after beating Marcin Tybura.

Then of course there is the rematch with Curtis Blaydes. While Blaydes is coming off a tough loss against Serghei Pavlovich, this is definitely a fight that Aspinall would want to get back as he truly believes he is the better but an unfortunate event occurred to where he wasn’t able to showcase all of his abilities.

The right fight would be the winner of Ciryl Gane and Sergei Spivac only because there is a legitimate No. 1 contender right now that goes by the name of Serghei Pavlovich and it looks like Pavlovich would be next in line if Jones were to stick around if he is able to beat Stipe Miocic.