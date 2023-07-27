UFC News and Rumors

Tom Aspinall Next Fight Odds: Cyril Gane, Jon Jones Could Be Next Opponent

Author image
Garrett Kerman
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
tom-aspinall

Tom Aspinall made a statement in his return to the UFC, knocking out Marcin Tybura in just 73 seconds at UFC London. The victory was Aspinall’s sixth in the UFC, all of which have come by way of knockout or submission.

Aspinall looked sharp from the opening bell, using his reach and striking to keep Tybura at bay. He landed a number of heavy punches and kicks, and when Tybura finally tried to close the distance, Aspinall was able to take him down and finish him with a rear-naked choke.

Tom Aspinall Next Opponent Odds

Fighter Odds Play
Ciryl Gane

Jon Jones

Sergei Spivac

Curtis Blaydes

Any Other Fighter

 +175

+250

+300

+700

+800

 BetOnline logo

With the win, Aspinall has put himself in a strong position to challenge for the UFC heavyweight title in the near future. However, there are a few other top contenders who he could face next.

One option would be to fight the winner of the upcoming fight between Ciryl Gane and Serghei Spivac. Both Gane and Spivac are former title challengers, and a win over either one would be a big step up for Aspinall.

Another would be the current heavyweight champion Jon Jones if he is able to get past Stipe Miocic later this year. Jones has been very vocal with his thoughts on Aspinall after all the talking he has been doing after beating Marcin Tybura.

Then of course there is the rematch with Curtis Blaydes. While Blaydes is coming off a tough loss against Serghei Pavlovich, this is definitely a fight that Aspinall would want to get back as he truly believes he is the better but an unfortunate event occurred to where he wasn’t able to showcase all of his abilities.

The right fight would be the winner of Ciryl Gane and Sergei Spivac only because there is a legitimate No. 1 contender right now that goes by the name of Serghei Pavlovich and it looks like Pavlovich would be next in line if Jones were to stick around if he is able to beat Stipe Miocic.

Topics  
MMA UFC UFC News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garrett Kerman

Related To UFC News and Rumors

UFC News and Rumors
ufc 291

How to Watch UFC 291: Date, Time, Fight Card & Free Live Stream

Author image Garrett Kerman  •  9h
UFC News and Rumors
vicente luque niko price
Vicente Luque Cleared to Fight After Brain Bleed Scare
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  20h
UFC News and Rumors
michael chiesa diego sanchez
Michael Chiesa Net Worth, Career Earnings, UFC Record, Next Fight, Age, Height, & Wife
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Jul 25 2023
UFC News and Rumors
Kevin Holland puts his hands up.
Kevin Holland Net Worth, Career Earnings, UFC Record, Next Fight, Age, Height, & Wife
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Jul 25 2023
UFC News and Rumors
ufc 156 - bobby green
Bobby Green Net Worth, Career Earnings, UFC Record, Next Fight, Age, Height, & Wife
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Jul 25 2023
UFC News and Rumors
Dustin Poirier - UFC 291
How to Bet On UFC 291 in Wyoming | WY Sports Betting Apps
Author image Lee Astley  •  8h
UFC News and Rumors
Dustin Poirier - UFC 291
How to Bet On UFC 291 in West Virginia | WV Sports Betting Apps
Author image Lee Astley  •  8h
More News
Arrow to top