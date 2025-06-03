Tom Aspinall has claimed that he has a ‘date and location’ for his next UFC fight after ‘retiring’ Jon Jones.

British MMA star Aspinall won the interim UFC heavyweight title in November 2023, defeating Sergei Pavlovich in a fight that was booked after Jones could not defend the regular belt against Stipe Miocic.

Jones returned in November 2024, stopping Miocic to retain the regular heavyweight title, and fans are still hoping that there will be an announcement over a unification bout.

Aspinall has ran out of patience with Jones and is ready to move onto different opponents.

Tom Aspinall agrees to fight date and location for next fight

Tom Aspinall discussed Jon Jones and his next UFC fight on the Good Guy/Bad Guy podcast hosted by Daniel Cormier and Chael Sonnen.

When asked about Jones, he said: “Guys, why are we still talking about Jon? He’s retired. He’s done.

“I said a long time ago, ‘I’m gonna retire Jon without even fighting him’. That’s what’s happened.”

Aspinall though claimed that he has a date and location for his next fight, though didn’t specify whether an opponent has been confirmed.

“This is exciting times for the heavyweight division. We get some movement. People are literally forgetting that heavyweights exist. Nobody has fought for so long, this is crazy. We’ve got a guy holding it up.

🗣️ Tom Aspinall: “You guys are gonna see really soon. This is exciting times for the heavyweight division. We get some movement… I’ll tell you something. I’ve got a date and a location.” 👀👀👀 🎥 @espnmma #UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/frrNGcWdma — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) June 2, 2025

“That’s old news. The active heavyweight champion is here to fight them all, let’s get it on.

“I’ll tell you something. I’ve got a date and a location.”

Despite Aspinall’s comments, Jones recently stated that a ‘lot of stuff is happening behind the scenes’.

He said: “The UFC, I, and Tom, we’ve all got a lot of stuff happening behind the scenes. They’re one of the biggest organizations in sports. Right now, Tom and I have agreed to wait for the UFC to make their announcements.

“So, legally I can’t really talk about it.”

Aspinall shares Jones petition

Before hinting that he has his next UFC fight planned, Tom Aspinall shared a petition asking for Jon Jones to be stripped of the UFC heavyweight title.

The petition was set up on Change.org due to Jones’ inactivity in the ring. Jones is the longest reigning champion in UFC heavyweight history but has only fought two times in that period.

In a bid to increase the pressure on Jones, and quite possibly to vent frustration, Aspinall shared the petition and said he was ‘just doing his bit’.

As of June 3rd, 2025, the petition has now reached over 181,000 signatures.