UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall has shared an online petition for UFC champion Jon Jones to be stripped of his belt.

The war of words between Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall continues to rumble on.

British fighter Aspinall, 32, has been growing increasingly frustrated with Jones’ refusal to fight him for the undisputed UFC heavyweight title.

Aspinall has now been interim champion for 18 months, and even defended the belt against Curtis Blaydes last year.

Many expected Jones to fight Aspinall in his comeback bout after injury, but he instead took on Stipe Miocic in November.

With Aspinall getting fed up of Jones ducking the fight, he’s taken matters into his own hands.

Tom Aspinall Shares Jon Jones Petition

In a bid to increase the pressure on Jones, and quite possibly to vent frustration, Aspinall has now shared a petition calling on the UFC to strip Jones of his title for inactivity.

Tom Aspinall reacts to the petition to strip Jon Jones🤣 (Via @AspinallMMA I/G) pic.twitter.com/9K0aSuJ1pY — MMACentel (@CovMMACentel) May 25, 2025

Posting a link to the Change.org petition, Aspinall said on his Instagram story: “Just doing my bit.”

But while the Brit has taken multiple swipes at his transatlantic rival, Aspinall accepts he has little power to change the situation.

Money is thought to be the main reason Jones is refusing to fight, something the interim UFC champion has made clear.

He said: “Me personally, I can’t do anything. I think it’s just down to money, on his side.

“I will fight whenever, wherever he wants, but it’s down to money, I think.”

Petition To Strip Jon Jones Of Title Reaches 157,000 Signatures

On May 14, a disgruntled UFC fan started a petition to strip Jon Jones of the heavyweight title.

It has quickly grown in reach, in no small part owing to Aspinall now sharing it on social media.

At the time of writing, the petition now has more than 157,000 signatures.

In the description on Change.org, the petition reads: “Jon Jones is now the longest reigning champion in UFC heavyweight history and has only fought two times in that period.

“There is a clear interim champion, Tom Aspinall, who has defended his interim championship belt.

“Aspinall is ready to fight Jones. Jones refuses to fight him. Therefore, we as fans must let Dana White know: It is time to strip Jon Jones of the heavyweight title. He clearly has no intentions of fighting anytime soon.”

Will Jon Jones Vs Tom Aspinall Ever Happen?

But for all the talk, Jon Jones remains undecided on his UFC future.

Speaking on DeepCut with VicBlends, he said: “I don’t know what life holds as far as fighting and competing.

“There’s a lot of great competition still in the UFC. I do view myself as more than a fighter, and being in my position, I feel like I have a lot more options than a lot of the other fighters as far as the ability to leave and return and things like that.”

Earlier this month, Jones sparked retirement rumours after a video emerged of him on social media.

When asked by a fan when he would next fight, Jones replied: “I’m done.”

It remains to be seen whether he meant what he said. But there is no doubt that unless he agrees to fight Aspinall soon, UFC boss Dana White will be left with no choice but to strip Jones of the title.