Tom Brady & Aaron Rodgers Retirement Odds Released As Pressure Mounts On QB Pair

Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady are considered by most to still be in the upper echelon of NFL quarterbacks, but it’s beginning to feel like the end of the road for these future Hall of Fame players.
Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers suffered a third consecutive defeat in Week 7, while the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tom Brady have lost three of their first seven games of the season.
Aaron Rodgers after the last play of the Packers-Commanders game. pic.twitter.com/e9atAQ4LXE
— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 23, 2022
Last week, we looked at odds for each player to retire before the start of the season. Both were favored to do so, with Brady given retirement odds of -300, and Rodgers -200.
Following Sunday’s frustrations, both players’ retirement chances have increased by quite a bit.
Here are the current numbers:
Will Tom Brady Announce Retirement Before Week 1 of the 2023 NFL Season?
|Bet
|Money Line
|Play
|Yes
|-500
|No
|+300
Will Aaron Rodgers Announce Retirement Before Week 1 of the 2023 NFL Season?
|Bet
|Money Line
|Play
|Yes
|-300
|No
|+200
The Packers are now listed at 33-1 for the Super Bowl, which is their highest odds since the 2018 season. Tampa Bay is listed at 18/1, and that’s the highest since Brady joined the franchise.
The Packers are underdogs to reach the playoffs (+500 for NFC North), and the only reason the Bucs are favored to advance is because of the feeble division they compete in.
Will Packers Make The Playoffs?
|Bet
|Money Line
|Play
|Yes
|+160
|No
|-200
Will Buccaneers Make The Playoffs?
|Bet
|Money Line
|Play
|Yes
|-230
|No
|+190