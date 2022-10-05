Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen hire divorce lawyers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady and wife Gisele Bündchen have hired divorce lawyers amid marital struggles, according to reports.

Brady, 45, began dating Brazilian model Bündchen in December 2006 after being set up on a blind date by a mutual friend, and married just over two years later in Santa Monica, California.

The couple have two children together but have encountered difficulties in their marriage in recent times and now live separately following an ‘epic fight’.

EXCLUSIVE: Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen hire divorce lawyers, sources say https://t.co/n7VIJQTCAe pic.twitter.com/IQMHCb2X3n — New York Post (@nypost) October 4, 2022

Rumours have suggested that Brady’s partner was unhappy with his decision to come out of retirement earlier this year and return to play in Tampa, leading to a rift between the pair.

